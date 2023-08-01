FILE - A Bed Bath & Beyond sign is displayed, May 9, 2012, in Mountain View, Calif. Overstock.com is dumping its name online and becoming Bed Bath & Beyond. Overstock has officially relaunched Bed & Bath & Beyond site online Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in the U.S., after acquiring the bankrupt retail chain’s intellectual property assets for $21.5 million. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)
Sports

Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel bids Sadio Mané farewell as Saudi Arabia move looms

FILE - Bayern's Sadio Mane, right, scores a goal that was disallowed for offside during the German Bundesliga soccer match between 1. FSV Mainz 05 and FC Bayern Munich at the Mewa Arena in Mainz, Germany, Saturday, April 22, 2023. Bayern Munich’s president has confirmed that the club is aware of “initial talks” around a reported move for forward Sadio Mané from the German champion to Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr. Bayern president Herbert Hainer says the club has been informed about the situation. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, File)

SINGAPORE (AP) — Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel said Tuesday he shared a hug with Sadio Mané and is saddened the Senegal forward couldn’t tap his full potential in Germany ahead of his looming move to Saudi Arabia with Al-Nassr.

Mané is expected to leave the German champion after a single season that was marred by injury and a lack of goals. After Tuchel took over in March, he was often a bench player.

“It was kind of sad. We had a long hug but we had both a smile on our faces and we assured ourselves to keep the good relationship. It’s not personal from his side. I can totally understand that he feels hurt. I feel also not happy if things like this happen,” Tuchel said in Singapore during Bayern’s pre-season tour.

“We didn’t bring it to the full potential, which is my job also and my responsibility. So it’s always kind of a sad moment but in this particular situation it was the best solution to untie the knot.”

Mané is set to become the latest world soccer star to head to Saudi Arabia and would join up with Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr.

German broadcaster Sky Sport reported Monday that Mané had said it was painful to leave Bayern and that he believed he was still useful to the team.

Tuchel said he was surprised by the “gold rush” unleashed by Saudi Arabia’s clubs over the last year and compared it to similarly lavish spending in the Chinese league in the 2010s, something which has since eased up.

“We’re experiencing the next league who tries to become more popular, more famous, who tries to build a brand, and they convince a lot of players, a lot of quality players and even coaches,” Tuchel said. “So a completely new situation and a bit too early for me to have a clear opinion. I’m an observer, a surprised observer.”

