Sports

Bayern Munich replaces fired Hasan Salihamidžić with Salzburg sporting director Christoph Freund

 
MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich is hiring Salzburg sporting director Christoph Freund to take over from the fired Hasan Salihamidžić.

The Bavarian powerhouse said on Tuesday the 46-year-old Freund, who has been involved in a management role at Salzburg since 2006, will start as Bayern sporting director on Sept. 1.

“We are convinced that he is the right person to strengthen the team in the future, together with Thomas Tuchel’s coaching team and technical director Marco Neppe,” Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen said.

Salihamidžić was fired after Bayern clinched an 11th consecutive Bundesliga title on the final day of the season. Bayern was second going into the final round, where it pipped Borussia Dortmund to the title thanks to a late goal from Jamal Musiala coupled with Dortmund’s draw with Mainz.

Salihamidžić was Bayern’s sporting director since 2017. The club also fired former goalkeeper Oliver Kahn as CEO. Kahn was replaced by Dreesen.

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports