Bayern Munich is renovating its stadium for next season and Euro 2024

FILE - Television actor Allison Mack leaves federal court in the Brooklyn borough of New York, April 8, 2019, after pleading guilty to racketeering charges in a case involving a cult-like group based in upstate New York called NXIVM. Mack has been released from a California prison, according to a government website. Online records maintained by the Federal Bureau of Prisons said she was released Monday, July 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Allison Mack released from prison
FILE - U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., speaks before President Joe Biden about his infrastructure agenda while announcing funding to upgrade Philadelphia's water facilities and replace lead pipes, Feb. 3, 2023, at Belmont Water Treatment Center in Philadelphia. Casey's campaign said Wednesday, July 5, that he raised over $4 million in the last three months, his best fundraising quarter ever as he awaits a Republican challenger to his re-election bid in the critical battleground state of Pennsylvania. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Election 2024
FILE - The White House is seen, July 30, 2022, in Washington. The White House was briefly evacuated Sunday evening while President Joe Biden was at Camp David after a suspicious powder was discovered by the Secret Service in a common area of the West Wing, and a preliminary test showed the substance was cocaine, two law enforcement officials said Tuesday.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
Suspected cocaine found at White House
Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani delivers during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the San Diego Padres on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
Ohtani leaves Angels game
Spectators shelter under umbrellas on court 3 as it starts to rain during the singles match between Denmark's Holger Rune and Britain's George Loffhagen on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Wimbledon Day 3
Sports

Bayern Munich is renovating its stadium for next season and Euro 2024

 
Share

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich is taking advantage of the summer break to lay a new hybrid field for next season and modernize its stadium ahead of the 2024 European Championship and 2025 Champions League final.

The new field will feature a mixture of natural and artificial grass, the club said Wednesday.

“It’s a carpet which already contains synthetic fibers. Natural grass is sown in between, which combines the advantages of a natural turf with the quality of a hybrid turf. It will be even more level and therefore very easy to play on,” stadium managing director Jürgen Muth said.

Other news
FILE - Chelsea's Mason Mount reacts after his team lost the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023. Manchester United has agreed a fee of 55 million pounds ($69 million) to sign Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount. (AP Photo/Ian Walton, File)
Man United signs Mason Mount from Chelsea for $69 million to kick off summer spending spree
Mason Mount has become Manchester United’s first signing of the offseason after completing a move from Chelsea for 55 million pounds ($69 million).
PSG's head coach Christophe Galtier talks to PSG's Kylian Mbappe during the League One soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and AC Ajaccio at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, Saturday, May 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
PSG fires coach Galtier after disappointing season, linked with move for Enrique
Paris Saint-Germain has fired coach Christophe Galtier after a disappointing season. Luis Enrique is expected to be announced as Galtier’s replacement later Wednesday.
Canada's Jayden Nelson, left, celebrates with Jonathan Osorio, center, after scoring a goal against Cuba during the second half of a CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer match Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Canada beats Cuba 4-2 and will play US in CONCACAF Gold Cup quarterfinal
Canada advanced to a quarterfinal matchup against the United States in the CONCACAF Gold Cup, beating Cuba 4-2.
Coach Fernando Diniz of Brazil's Fluminense gives instructions to his players during a Copa Libertadores Group D soccer match against Peru's Sporting Cristal at Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)
Brazil hires Diniz as national team coach for 1 year, waits for Ancelotti
Fernando Diniz has been hired as head coach of Brazil’s national team on a 12-month contract that will be due to expire when Carlo Ancelotti’s deal with Real Madrid ends.

The stadium work involves converting some seated areas into standing only sections, the addition of more seats in other areas, and the removal of rows of seats behind one of the goals to create additional wheelchair spaces. The capacity will remain at 75,000 spectators.

Bayern said the renovation work is being carried out for safety reasons on the recommendation of the local administrative office.

“Everything has been discussed and agreed with the fan dialogue working group,” the club said.

Bayern’s stadium is scheduled to host six matches during Euro 2024 and the Champions League final the following year.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports