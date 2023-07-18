A car is buried in flood debris from recent storms and flooding on Monday, July 17, 2023, in Belvidere, New Jersey. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
Sports

Past national champs Duke and Baylor to play at MSG in first meeting since 2010 Elite Eight

 


NEW YORK (AP) — Baylor and Duke will meet at Madison Square Garden in December, when the perennial Top 25 teams and past national champions play each other for the first time since an Elite Eight game in the 2010 NCAA Tournament.

Both schools on Monday announced the matchup that will be played Dec. 20.

“Over the last few seasons, we have been two of the best teams in college basketball,” Baylor coach Scott Drew said. “To have our programs meet up in one of the most iconic venues in our sport is a tremendous opportunity, and one we’re looking forward to in December.”

Baylor finished 23-11 and was 11th in the final AP Top 25 poll last season. Duke was 27-9 in coach Jon Scheyer’s first season and was ranked 12th.

In their only previous meeting, Duke beat Baylor 78-71 in the South Regional final in Houston. Scheyer, then a senior guard for the Blue Devils, scored 20 points with five 3-pointers in that victory that sent them to the NCAA Final Four, and they went on to win the fourth of their five national championships.

Baylor won its only national title two years ago.

Duke, which is 40-18 at Madison Square Garden, and Baylor are the only two NCAA programs that have had top-20 picks in each of the last three NBA drafts.

“We are thrilled to bring our program back to New York and Madison Square Garden,” Scheyer said. “Baylor has established itself as one of the premier programs under Scott Drew and it will be an incredible test for our team. ... This arena and this city have always been special to Duke, and we’re excited for another chance to play at MSG.”

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25