May 5, 2023 GMT
BC-Merc Table,1st Add
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|LUMBER
|110,000 bd. ft.; $ per 1,000 bd. ft.
|May
|353.7
|363.7
|353.6
|358.5
|+5.9
|Est. sales 77.
|Thu.'s sales 71
|Thu.'s open int 267
|LIBOR-1 MONTH
|$3 million; pts of 100 pct.
|May
|94.875
|Jun
|94.800
|Thu.'s open int 1,000
|US T. BILLS
|$1 million; pts of 100 pct.
|No open contracts.
|EURODOLLARS
|$1 million;pts of 100 pct.
|May
|94.660
|94.712
|94.642
|94.652
|—
|20
|Jun
|94.630
|94.630
|94.580
|94.600
|—
|60
|Est. sales 19,723.
|Thu.'s sales 40,606
|Thu.'s open int 624,591,
|up 2,434