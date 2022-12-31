AP NEWS
    El Vaticano anuncia la muerte del papa emérito Benedicto XVI

    December 31, 2022 GMT

    CIUDAD DEL VATICANO (AP) — El Vaticano anuncia la muerte del papa emérito Benedicto XVI.

