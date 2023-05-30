AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

BC-KX-STOX-Final

May 30, 2023 GMT
New York(AP)Final stocks
LastChg.
AT&amp;TInc15.64+.14
Altria44.32.29
AmerenCp80.14.63
AmExpress158.01+.77
ArchDanM71.43—1.30
AutoZone2454.64—6.15
BPPLC34.99.56
Boeing204.69+1.06
BristMySq63.71.11
Brunswick77.22.33
CampbSoup50.37—1.14
Chevron153.12.96
Citigroup44.70+.10
CocaCola59.78.48
ConAgraBr34.29.55
ConocoPhil101.20.65
Corning31.16.09
CurtissWright158.80.55
DTEEnergy106.44.07
DeereCo350.63—6.58
DillardsInc283.21—4.36
Disney87.82.47
DuPont68.72+1.48
EmersonElec78.39—1.12
Entergy96.73.07
ExxonMobil104.04.93
FMCCorp104.21+.62
FirstEnergy37.00+.29
FootLocker26.03.24
FordMot12.59+.50
GenDynam205.24.01
GenlElec102.40.34
GenMill83.27.91
HPInc30.93.37
Halliburton29.73.47
Hershey256.37—1.35
HomeDepot292.40.43
IBM129.48+.59
IntlPaper30.14.48
JohnsonJn154.37+.02
KrogerCo45.96—1.35
LindsayCorp119.39.24
LockheedM447.97.48
LowesCos205.70.82
MarathonOil22.84.42
McDonalds284.92—1.12
NCRCorp23.87.19
Nucor133.01—3.13
OGEEnergy35.01+.05
OccidentPet58.59.35
ONEOK57.37+.07
PG&amp;ECorp16.65+.13
Pfizer37.01.59
ProctGamb143.18—2.22
RaythnTech92.82.44
RexAmRescS34.95.01
RockwellAuto286.79+.56
Schlumbrg44.31.17
SnapOn256.65.70
Textron63.08+.27
3MCo96.06.88
Timken74.39.94
TraneTech166.58.22
UnionPacif194.20+2.40
USSteel21.28.43
VerizonComm34.90.10
ViadCorp23.34.41
WalMart146.06.36
WellsFargo40.98.25
WilliamsCos28.56.19
Winnebago56.36—1.73
YumBrands127.79—2.07
All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.