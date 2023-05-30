BC-KX-STOX-Final

May 30, 2023 GMT
|AT&TInc
|15.64
|+.14
|Altria
|44.32
|—
|.29
|AmerenCp
|80.14
|—
|.63
|AmExpress
|158.01
|+.77
|ArchDanM
|71.43
|—1.30
|AutoZone
|2454.64
|—6.15
|BPPLC
|34.99
|—
|.56
|Boeing
|204.69
|+1.06
|BristMySq
|63.71
|—
|.11
|Brunswick
|77.22
|—
|.33
|CampbSoup
|50.37
|—1.14
|Chevron
|153.12
|—
|.96
|Citigroup
|44.70
|+.10
|CocaCola
|59.78
|—
|.48
|ConAgraBr
|34.29
|—
|.55
|ConocoPhil
|101.20
|—
|.65
|Corning
|31.16
|—
|.09
|CurtissWright
|158.80
|—
|.55
|DTEEnergy
|106.44
|—
|.07
|DeereCo
|350.63
|—6.58
|DillardsInc
|283.21
|—4.36
|Disney
|87.82
|—
|.47
|DuPont
|68.72
|+1.48
|EmersonElec
|78.39
|—1.12
|Entergy
|96.73
|—
|.07
|ExxonMobil
|104.04
|—
|.93
|FMCCorp
|104.21
|+.62
|FirstEnergy
|37.00
|+.29
|FootLocker
|26.03
|—
|.24
|FordMot
|12.59
|+.50
|GenDynam
|205.24
|—
|.01
|GenlElec
|102.40
|—
|.34
|GenMill
|83.27
|—
|.91
|HPInc
|30.93
|—
|.37
|Halliburton
|29.73
|—
|.47
|Hershey
|256.37
|—1.35
|HomeDepot
|292.40
|—
|.43
|IBM
|129.48
|+.59
|IntlPaper
|30.14
|—
|.48
|JohnsonJn
|154.37
|+.02
|KrogerCo
|45.96
|—1.35
|LindsayCorp
|119.39
|—
|.24
|LockheedM
|447.97
|—
|.48
|LowesCos
|205.70
|—
|.82
|MarathonOil
|22.84
|—
|.42
|McDonalds
|284.92
|—1.12
|NCRCorp
|23.87
|—
|.19
|Nucor
|133.01
|—3.13
|OGEEnergy
|35.01
|+.05
|OccidentPet
|58.59
|—
|.35
|ONEOK
|57.37
|+.07
|PG&ECorp
|16.65
|+.13
|Pfizer
|37.01
|—
|.59
|ProctGamb
|143.18
|—2.22
|RaythnTech
|92.82
|—
|.44
|RexAmRescS
|34.95
|—
|.01
|RockwellAuto
|286.79
|+.56
|Schlumbrg
|44.31
|—
|.17
|SnapOn
|256.65
|—
|.70
|Textron
|63.08
|+.27
|3MCo
|96.06
|—
|.88
|Timken
|74.39
|—
|.94
|TraneTech
|166.58
|—
|.22
|UnionPacif
|194.20
|+2.40
|USSteel
|21.28
|—
|.43
|VerizonComm
|34.90
|—
|.10
|ViadCorp
|23.34
|—
|.41
|WalMart
|146.06
|—
|.36
|WellsFargo
|40.98
|—
|.25
|WilliamsCos
|28.56
|—
|.19
|Winnebago
|56.36
|—1.73
|YumBrands
|127.79
|—2.07