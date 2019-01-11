Coyotes-Canucks Sums
|Arizona
|0
|2
|1
|1—4
|Vancouver
|0
|2
|1
|0—3
First Period_None. Penalties_Edler, VAN, (tripping), 18:58.
Second Period_1, Arizona, Panik 8 (Richardson, Hinostroza), 1:26. 2, Vancouver, Baertschi 5 (Tanev), 2:23. 3, Arizona, Cousins 5 (Hinostroza, Panik), 10:05. 4, Vancouver, Gaudette 3 (Roussel, Hutton), 19:27. Penalties_Galchenyuk, ARI, (hooking), 17:05.
Third Period_5, Arizona, Garland 6 (Chychrun, Galchenyuk), 9:57. 6, Vancouver, Baertschi 6 (Stecher), 15:35. Penalties_Sutter, VAN, (tripping), 5:52; Stepan, ARI, (high sticking), 11:39.
Overtime_7, Arizona, Panik 9 (Chychrun), 4:10. Penalties_None.
Shots on Goal_Arizona 7-6-8-1_22. Vancouver 5-14-14-3_36.
Power-play opportunities_Arizona 0 of 2; Vancouver 0 of 2.
Goalies_Arizona, Kuemper 7-11-3 (36 shots-33 saves). Vancouver, Markstrom 17-12-4 (22-18).
A_18,527 (18,910). T_2:33.
Referees_Francis Charron, Dean Morton. Linesmen_Lonnie Cameron, Travis Gawryletz.