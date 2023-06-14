June 14, 2023 GMT
BC-KX-STOX- noon
|New York(AP)-noon stocks
|LastChg.
|AT&TInc
|15.95
|+.13
|Altria
|44.26
|—
|.56
|AmerenCp
|83.44
|+.91
|AmExpress
|176.26
|+1.12
|ArchDanM
|73.39
|—
|.89
|AutoZone
|2428.60
|+7.65
|BPPLC
|35.12
|+.04
|Boeing
|218.68
|—1.70
|BristMySq
|64.51
|—
|.25
|Brunswick
|87.24
|—1.81
|CampbSoup
|46.11
|—
|.15
|Chevron
|157.62
|—
|.89
|Citigroup
|48.84
|+.15
|CocaCola
|61.05
|+.60
|ConAgraBr
|34.87
|+.38
|ConocoPhil
|102.53
|—
|.88
|Corning
|33.25
|+.26
|CurtissWright
|175.24
|—
|.98
|DTEEnergy
|113.72
|+1.37
|DeereCo
|402.72
|+4.48
|DillardsInc
|346.69
|—1.07
|Disney
|94.28
|+.43
|DuPont
|70.44
|—
|.33
|EmersonElec
|86.41
|+.28
|Entergy
|102.04
|+1.24
|ExxonMobil
|105.11
|—1.33
|FMCCorp
|105.63
|—
|.18
|FirstEnergy
|39.06
|+.31
|FootLocker
|27.18
|+.38
|FordMot
|14.35
|+.22
|GenDynam
|213.44
|—
|.38
|GenlElec
|105.58
|—1.16
|GenMill
|80.94
|+.21
|HPInc
|30.99
|+.10
|Halliburton
|32.25
|—
|.45
|Hershey
|260.15
|+2.42
|HomeDepot
|299.65
|—
|.44
|IBM
|138.69
|+1.09
|IntlPaper
|31.92
|+.37
|JohnsonJn
|161.42
|+.68
|KrogerCo
|47.29
|+.43
|LindsayCorp
|127.50
|+.95
|LockheedM
|450.100
|—1.37
|LowesCos
|216.82
|—
|.53
|MarathonOil
|23.05
|—
|.29
|McDonalds
|289.19
|+.64
|NCRCorp
|25.42
|+.02
|Nucor
|151.22
|—3.15
|OGEEnergy
|36.56
|+.29
|OccidentPet
|58.51
|—
|.26
|ONEOK
|60.51
|+.23
|PG&ECorp
|17.18
|+.22
|Pfizer
|39.71
|—
|.57
|ProctGamb
|146.54
|+1.48
|RaythnTech
|98.49
|—1.21
|RexAmRescS
|34.51
|+.19
|RockwellAuto
|316.59
|+1.12
|Schlumbrg
|47.26
|—
|.70
|SnapOn
|273.48
|—
|.15
|Textron
|65.96
|—
|.14
|3MCo
|103.23
|+.49
|Timken
|85.06
|—
|.81
|TraneTech
|182.63
|+1.59
|UnionPacif
|203.62
|+4.69
|USSteel
|23.54
|—
|.35
|VerizonComm
|35.92
|+.44
|ViadCorp
|25.27
|—
|.18
|WalMart
|156.89
|+1.59
|WellsFargo
|42.62
|—
|.03
|WilliamsCos
|30.42
|—
|.07
|Winnebago
|66.86
|—
|.05
|YumBrands
|136.11
|+.13