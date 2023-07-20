Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., testifies before a House Judiciary Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
RFK Jr. at House hearing
CORRECTS SECOND SENTENCE - Protesters scale a wall at the Swedish Embassy in Baghdad Thursday, July 20, 2023. Protesters angered by the planned burning of a copy of the Quran stormed the embassy early Thursday, breaking into the compound and lighting a small fire. (AP Photo/Ali Jabar)
Quran desecrated
This image released by Discovery shows dive tech and Bahamian shark expert Sky Minnis, left, and Dr. Tristan Guttridge surrounded by tiger sharks during their first dive together, in a scene from "Monster of the Bermuda Triangle," premiering July 24 during Shark Week on Discovery. (Discovery via AP)
Shark Week will start
FILE - Manuel Luna, left, a volunteer at the Salvation Army, gives out items to a patron at a cooling station on July 19, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
Phoenix heat issues
This combination of images shows Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie," left, and Cillian Murphy in a scene from "Oppenheimer." (Warner Bros Pictures/Universal Pictures via AP)
Barbenheimer
U.S. News

Beach closures because of contamination prevent sunbathers from taking a dip to beat the heat

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Many sunbathers who want to take a dip in the cool water to escape the summer heat are being thwarted by high bacteria levels in water at popular beaches across New England.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported that 78 public beaches were closed Wednesday, mostly because of high levels bacteria. Nearly a dozen beaches and bodies of water in New Hampshire were also under some sort of advisory. In Maine, eight beaches were closed because of contamination. There was no swimming at 10 state parks in Vermont.

Most of the closures were because of high levels of E. coli associated with waste. Others were for algae blooms, some of which can be toxic.

Other news
FILE - This photo provided by the Vermont State Police shows Rutland City Police Officer Jessica Ebbighausen. The 19-year-old Vermont police officer who died in a head-on collision with a burglary suspect she was pursuing was remembered Tuesday, July 18, 2023, as a young woman who was passionate about law enforcement and public service and was devoted to her family. More than 1,000 people, including Vermont Gov. Phil Scott and hundreds of law enforcement officers from across New England and New York, attended the funeral service for Ebbighausen. She died Friday, July 7. (Vermont State Police via AP, File)
Hundreds of New England officers honor one of their own: 19-year-old who died in car chase
Nineteen-year-old Vermont police officer Jessica Ebbighausen, who died in a car chase with a burglary suspect, is being remembered as a young woman who was passionate about law enforcement and was devoted to her family.
Congregation member Gayle McFarland, of Montpelier, Vt., collects sodden table cloths in the basement of Bethany Church, in downtown Montpelier, Thursday, July 13, 2023. In Vermont, communities were cleaning up Thursday from the floods that were more destructive in some places than 2011's Tropical Storm Irene. (Jeb Wallace-Brodeur/The Times Argus via AP)
Vermont braces for more rain in wake of historic flooding
Vermont is preparing for the next round of storms — and possibly a tornado — as people took advantage of a second day of calm weather to clean up from historic flooding that damaged thousands of homes, businesses and roads, and left some residents stranded.
Melissa Morgan, of Northfield, Mass., looks at the water flow at the Whetstone Brook in Brattleboro, Vt., Monday, July 10, 2023. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)
Relentless rain causes floods in Northeast, prompts rescues and swamps Vermont’s capital
Heavy rain has washed out roads and forced evacuations in the Northeast, especially in Vermont and New York.
This photo provided by Vermont State Police shows Rutland City Police Officer Jessica Ebbighausen. Ebbighausen, 19, was killed and two other officers were injured Friday, July 7, 2023 when a burglary suspect crashed into two police cruisers pursuing him, Vermont State Police said. The two other officers and the suspect were taken to the hospital with injuries. (Vermont State Police via AP)
A Vermont police officer, aged 19, died in a crash with a burglary suspect she was chasing
Vermont State Police say a Rutland City police officer was killed and two other officers were injured when a suspect crashed into two police cruisers pursuing him.

Some of the high levels of bacteria in lakes and ponds can be linked to heavy rainfall that caused flooding and contamination, including agricultural runoff. That’s also contributing to problems in coastal waters.

Swimming in contaminated water can cause problems skin rashes to gastrointestinal and respiratory issues.

Environmental groups have called on Massachusetts officials to take steps to stop sewage overflows and pollution runoff.

Last year, 274 Massachusetts beaches were potentially unsafe for swimming on at least one testing day, according to Environment Massachusetts Research & Policy Center’s latest report on bacteria testing.