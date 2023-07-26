Motorists navigate a flooded road in Grosse Pointe Farms, Mich., after a severe storm Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (John T. Greilick/Detroit News via AP)
Severe storms in Michigan
FILE - Irish singer Sinead O'Connor performs on the Stravinski Hall stage at the 49th Montreux Jazz Festival, in Montreux, Switzerland on July 4, 2015. O’Connor, the gifted Irish singer-songwriter who became a superstar in her mid-20s but was known as much for her private struggles and provocative actions as for her fierce and expressive music, has died at 56. The singer's family issued a statement reported Wednesday by the BBC and RTE. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP, File)
Sinéad O’Connor dies at 56
FILE - Facebook's Meta logo sign is seen at the company headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif., Oct. 28, 2021. Meta Platforms reports earnings on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar, File)
Meta reports strong Q2 results
President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Hunter Biden’s plea deal on hold
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference at the William McChesney Martin Jr. Federal Reserve Board Building following a Federal Open Market Committee meeting on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Federal Reserve raises interest rates
Entertainment

Film review: ‘The Beanie Bubble,’ with Zach Galifianakis, plunges into a plush toy ‘90s craze

This image released by Apple TV shows Elizabeth Banks, left, and Zach Galifianakis in a scene from "The Beanie Bubble." (Apple via AP)
1 of 5 | 

This image released by Apple TV shows Elizabeth Banks, left, and Zach Galifianakis in a scene from “The Beanie Bubble.” (Apple via AP)
This image released by Apple TV shows Zach Galifianakis, center, in a scene from "The Beanie Bubble." (Apple via AP)
2 of 5 | 

This image released by Apple TV shows Zach Galifianakis, center, in a scene from “The Beanie Bubble.” (Apple via AP)
This image released by Apple TV shows Zach Galifianakis in a scene from "The Beanie Bubble." (Apple via AP)
3 of 5 | 

This image released by Apple TV shows Zach Galifianakis in a scene from “The Beanie Bubble.” (Apple via AP)
This image released by Apple TV shows Sarah Snook, left, and Zach Galifianakis in a scene from "The Beanie Bubble." (Apple via AP)
4 of 5 | 

This image released by Apple TV shows Sarah Snook, left, and Zach Galifianakis in a scene from “The Beanie Bubble.” (Apple via AP)
This image released by Apple TV shows Sarah Snook in a scene from "The Beanie Bubble." (Apple via AP)
5 of 5 | 

This image released by Apple TV shows Sarah Snook in a scene from “The Beanie Bubble.” (Apple via AP)
By JAKE COYLE
 
Share

` (AP) — Who knew so many movie ideas could be found while rummaging through your attic?

This year we’ve had movies on Tetris ( “Tetris” ), Nike ( “Air” ), Blackberry ( “Blackberry” ) and Cheetos ( “Flamin’ Hot” ). The latest is “The Beanie Bubble,” a comic drama about the Beanie Baby craze of the 1990s.

We once debated the ethics of product placement in movies — now the product IS the movie. It may not say entirely wonderful things about our capitalistic society that we’re pumping out big-screen movies and streaming-service content that exalts the stories behind snacks, sneaks and stuffies.

Related stories
This image released by Disney Enterprises shows, from left, Owen Wilson, Rosario Dawson, LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish and Danny DeVito in a scene from "Haunted Mansion." (Disney Enterprises via AP)
Movie Review: Baby’s first horror? Disney’s ‘Haunted Mansion’ conjures up a story about grief
LaKeith Stanfield plays a grief-stricken astrophysicist who tries to help a single mother played by Rosario Dawson out with her haunted house in “Haunted Mansion,” based on the Disney ride.
This image released by A24 Films shows Sophie Wilde in a scene from "Talk to Me." (A24 via AP)
Movie Review: Horror flick ‘Talk to Me’ is a hand-some high-five for twin Australian filmmakers
You’ve got to hand it to the Philippou brothers. They’ve taken the old horror cliche of a severed hand and made something worth, well, applauding, says Associated Press critic Mark Kennedy.
This image released by Sideshow/Janus Films shows Thomas Schubert, left, and Paula Beer in a scene from "Afire."
Movie Review: Tensions boil over in Christian Petzold’s haunting summer drama ‘Afire’
Fire is in the air this summer, literally, and at the movies. In Christian Petzold’s “Afire,” friends descend on a family home for a working vacation, one is a writer, one is a photographer, to find a mysterious guest already in the house.
This image released by Apple TV+ shows Stephen Curry in a scene from the documentary "Stephen Curry: Underrated." (Apple TV+ via AP)
Movie Review: The resilience of basketball star Stephen Curry explored in Apple TV+ doc
“Stephen Curry: Underrated” is a portrait of a man — the greatest three-point shooter of all time — who has felt inferior playing the game he loves since he was a scrawny kid playing on his local under-10 team.

“The Beanie Bubble,” which lands on Apple TV+ Friday, may be part of a ‘20s trend but its interest is unpacking a late-20th century phenomenon and the some of the women exploited along the way. Zach Galifianakis plays Ty Warner, the chief executive of Ty Inc., the maker of the stuffed animals that — thanks to a few ingenious innovations and lucky twists of fate — became, as one character says in the film, “little plush lotto tickets.”

With a softer, under-stuffed design, limited editions to drive up demand and the help of the then-nascent online second-hand market of eBay, Beanie fever took hold before, a few years later, dissipating as fast as it began. “We didn’t set out to make America lose its mind, but that’s what happened,” says Warner’s business partner Robbie (Elizabeth Banks).

The backdrop is full of Clinton-era kitsch. But “The Beanie Bubble” — a first feature by a pair of people with first-hand experience with the early days of the internet: Kristin Gore, daughter of Al, and Damion Kulash, lead singer of the band OK Go — is most concerned with a triptych of stories about the women who helped foster the Beanie craze but whose contributions were co-opted by Warner.

Here’s the latest for Wednesday July 26th: Hunter Biden pleads not guilty to tax charges after deal unravels; Fed raises key interest rate by one-quarter point; NYC crane fire and partial collapse causes injuries; Actor Kevin Spacey acquitted of sexual assault charges in Great Britain.

They unfold in parallel storylines. There’s Banks’ Robbie, a friend and Ty Inc. co-founder who finds herself pushed out once success arrives. There’s Sheila (Sarah Snook), a single mother of two who’s initially won over by Warner’s charisma and playfulness with her children, only to eventually discover a warped, immature side to him. And there’s Maya (Geraldine Viswanathan), a young Ty Inc. hire who presciently leads the company’s lucrative dive into the internet yet is kept on an hourly wage.

The script, by Gore, comes from Zac Bissonnette’s 2015 book, “The Great Beanie Bubble: Mass Delusion and the Dark Side of Cute.” (Warner was convicted of tax evasion in 2013.) In mixing up the Beanie Baby timeline to play out each storyline simultaneously, “The Beanie Bubble” needlessly complicates itself. But it also makes a compelling reflection of history repeating itself.

Robbie, Sheila and Maya all follow the same arc: Initial infatuation followed by the harsher onset of reality. It’s the same story for the Beanie craze, and, as the film notes in a montage, countless other bubbles that have come and gone. America, it’s said in the film, is “the land of comebacks and second chances.” Here, that means an excuse for betray one woman after another.

While those historical corollaries are neat enough, it also makes “The Beanie Bubble,” well, kind of repetitive. Gore and Kulash’s film is far from the first to follow such ups and downs. Outside of some easy irony given the cuddliness of the product at hand, there may not be enough that makes this iteration of such a familiar cycle especially interesting.

What keeps “The Beanie Bubble” from bursting, though, is the likability of its central performers. Banks, Snook and especially Viswanathan are all terrific comic actors who individually capture the exasperations of women fed up with an egotistical adolescent executive. And Galifianakis gives perhaps the best non- “Between Two Ferns” performance of his career. His Warner is a man whose charm, and face lifts, steadily peel away. In Galifianakis’ long line of man-children, he’s the biggest baby of them all.

“The Beanie Bubble,” an Apple Studios release is rated R by the Motion Picture Association for language. Running time: 110 minutes. Two stars out of four.

___

Follow AP Film Writer Jake Coyle on Twitter at: http://twitter.com/jakecoyleAP

JAKE COYLE
JAKE COYLE
Film writer and critic