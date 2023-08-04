Black bear shot and killed by Montana man in his living room after break-in

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, 2nd left, is seen on a TV screen standing among his lawyers, as he appears in a video link provided by the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service, during a hearing in the colony, in Melekhovo, Vladimir region, about 260 kilometers (163 miles) northeast of Moscow, Russia, on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. Navalny on Friday was convicted on extremism charges and sentenced to 19 years in prisons, in the harshest ruling against the imprisoned Kremlin critic to date. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
Kremlin critic Navalny sentenced
United States' Rose Lavelle, center, talks with a referee after receiving a yellow card during the first half of the FIFA Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between Portugal and the United States at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Women’s World Cup: US faces a familiar foe
FILE - U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning, D-N.C., speaks during a news conference at the Capitol, July 19, 2022, in Washington. Manning was injured in a car accident on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in her district and was treated at a hospital, her office said. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File)
N.C. Rep. Manning injured in vehicle wreck
A billboard over Interstate 80 displays a Mega Millions lottery jackpot of $1.25 billion, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Lodi, N.J. The odds of winning a $1.25 billion Mega Millions jackpot Friday night are infinitesimally small, but that doesn't stop players from some mighty big daydreams of what they would do if they won the giant prize. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)
Mega Millions players have another chance
FILE - New Jersey Nets guard Terrence Williams, left, drives past Orlando Magic guard Vince Carter during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Orlando, Fla., on Nov. 5, 2010. A federal judge sentenced a former first-round NBA draft pick to 10 years in prison Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023 saying he used his people skills to entice others to aid his $5 million health care fraud after he “frittered away” substantial earnings from his professional career. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)
Former first-round NBA draft pick is sentenced
U.S. News

Black bear shot and killed by Montana man in his living room after break-in

The body of black bear is seen after being dragged outside after being shot and killed when the it broke into a house early Thursday morning, Aug 3, 2023, in Luther, Montana. (Seeley Oblander via AP)
The body of black bear is seen after being dragged outside after being shot and killed when the it broke into a house early Thursday morning, Aug 3, 2023, in Luther, Montana. (Seeley Oblander via AP)
The body of black bear is seen after being dragged outside after being shot and killed when the it broke into a house early Thursday morning, Aug 3, 2023, in Luther, Montana. (Seeley Oblander via AP)
The body of black bear is seen after being dragged outside after being shot and killed when the it broke into a house early Thursday morning, Aug 3, 2023, in Luther, Montana. (Seeley Oblander via AP)
A black bear that was shot and killed by a homeowner is seen after breaking into a house, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Luther, Montana. (Seeley Oblander via AP)
A black bear that was shot and killed by a homeowner is seen after breaking into a house, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Luther, Montana. (Seeley Oblander via AP)
A broken screened window is seen that a black bear broke through to enter a house, Thursday, Aug 3, 2023, in Luther, Montana where it was shot by the homeowner. (Seeley Oblander via AP)
A broken screened window is seen that a black bear broke through to enter a house, Thursday, Aug 3, 2023, in Luther, Montana where it was shot by the homeowner. (Seeley Oblander via AP)
By MATTHEW BROWN
 
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A Montana couple got a late-night wakeup call from a barking dog alerting them that a black bear had broken into their living room before the man shot and killed the animal with a handgun.

The confrontation with the large bruin happened in the rural community of Luther at the base of the rugged Beartooth Mountains, where Thomas Bolkcom and fiance Seeley Oblander live with their two dogs.

After staying up late the night before — the couple was scheduled to fly that morning to Arizona for their bachelor and bachelorette parties — they awakened about 3 a.m. to their dog Maizey barking furiously upstairs from the house’s main floor, Oblander said.

Bolkcom, a commercial painter, went to investigate and tried to coax the lab-pit bull mix downstairs when he turned around “and there’s this black bear standing in the living room five feet away,” Oblander said.

Wearing only a t-shirt and underwear, Bolkcom ran back downstairs, got a handgun and returned to the living room where he shot the bear. It ran into another room so he shot the bear several more times.

The animal had broken in through a screened window. Oblander said it had no other way out and was between Bolkcom and the door leading outside.

“I never thought there would be a bear in our house, so that was quite the wakeup call at three in the morning,” she said. “I just stayed downstairs with the dogs, trying to help keep them out of the way and let Tom handle it. He did a great job.”

A warden who responded to the scene determined the shooting was justified in self-defense, said Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks spokesperson Chrissy Webb.

Black bears frequent the area and in recent weeks one had been prowling the neighborhood, getting food from unsecured garbage cans and other sources, Webb said. Although the house that was broken into did not have unsecured food or garbage, Webb said the bear likely became habituated to associate humans with food, creating a dangerous situation for local residents and the animal.

“This is pretty abnormal behavior to have a bear entering a home,” Webb said. “This large male black bear ended up dying because of improperly stored attractants in the community.”

Bears become more active in the spring and summer and in recent weeks they have been spotted in a Southern California jacuzzi, a backyard in Maine and in an Idaho man’s garage.