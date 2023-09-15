Fernando Botero dies
UAW strike
Russia - Ukraine war
Hurricane Lee latest
Streaming now
Sports

Bears defensive coordinator to miss game at Tampa Bay; coach Matt Eberflus to call defensive plays

By GENE CHAMBERLAIN
 
Share

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams will miss Sunday’s game at Tampa Bay for personal reasons, coach Matt Eberflus said Friday.

Eberflus, a former defensive coordinator with Indianapolis, will call the plays on defense.

“I’ve done it for 12 years total,” Eberflus said. “Really it’s more about the operation of the game management side of it. When the offense is up, it’ll be normal business. And then throwing challenge flags and being right there with (offensive coordinator) Luke (Getsy) and the offense.

“With the defense up I’ll be making the calls. When we’re off the field, to make the corrections pretty quick, the guys (position coaches) on the sideline are going to help me do that with the players. And from there it’s just about setting up the next series, what’s coming the next series for those guys, if we can communicate that.”

Other news
FILE - Bayern's Jamal Musiala, center, and Leverkusen's Piero Hincapie, left, challenge for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich in Leverkusen, Germany, Sunday, March 19, 2023. Bayern Munich hosts Bayer Leverkusen when the Bundesliga returns from the international break with its biggest game of the season so far. Something will need to give on Friday between the only two teams remaining with perfect records. Leverkusen has racked up 11 goals in three wins from three games and leads on goal difference from Bayern. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)
MATCHDAY: Man United looks to forget off-field issues. Milan derby in Serie A
Los Angeles Angels' Mike Moustakas reacts to striking out on a foul tip against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Angels put Mickey Moniak, Mike Moustakas on injured list; recall Jordyn Adams, Kyren Paris
Fireworks explode before an NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
Philadelphia’s 34-28 win over Minnesota sets record as most-streamed NFL game

Eberflus did not provide a timetable for Williams’ return to the team.

It’s not the only change the Bears have been dealing with on defense. Nickel back Kyler Gordon went on injured reserve Thursday because of a broken right hand and had surgery. He could return as soon as Oct. 15, Eberflus said.

Normally, Josh Blackwell would step in for Gordon when the Bears use five defensive backs. However, Blackwell is listed doubtful for Sunday’s game with a hamstring injury suffered in last Sunday’s loss to Green Bay. The Bears have elevated cornerback Greg Stroman Jr. from the practice squad.

NOTES

QB Nathan Peterman will back up Justin Fields for the second straight game. ... LB Dylan Cole went through a full practice Friday after missing all preseason and last week with a hamstring injury.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL