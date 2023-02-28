Bears hire Luke Steckel as assistant offensive line coach

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears hired longtime Tennessee Titans assistant Luke Steckel as assistant offensive line coach on Tuesday.

Steckel spent the past two seasons as the Titans tight ends coach and had served in a variety of roles on their staff after being hired in 2013. The move comes three weeks after Tennessee announced he was moving to run game analyst, with Tony Dews switching from coaching running backs to tight ends.

Steckel interviewed for the Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator opening, but that job went to Kellen Moore last month.

Steckel also spent four years in Cleveland as an assistant to the head coach, handling a variety of duties. ___

