Beatriz dissipates after brushing Mexico’s Pacific coast as a hurricane, while Adrian also weakens

Police officers patrol in front of the Arc de Triomphe on the Champs Elysees in Paris, Saturday, July 1, 2023. President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday scrapped an official trip to Germany after a fourth straight night of rioting and looting across France in defiance of a massive police deployment. Hundreds turned out for the burial of the 17-year-old whose killing by police triggered the unrest. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Protests in France
President Joe Biden speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, June 30, 2023, in Washington. The Biden administration is moving forward on a new student debt relief plan after the Supreme Court struck down his original initiative to provide relief to 43 million borrowers. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
New student debt plan
FILE - A sign at Twitter headquarters is shown in San Francisco on Nov. 18, 2022. Thousands of people logged complaints about problems accessing Twitter on Saturday, July 1, 2023, after owner Elon Musk limited most users to viewing 600 tweets a day — restrictions he described as an attempt to prevent unauthorized scraping of potentially valuable data from the site. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Twitter limits
FILE - Delegates hold up their ballots at the Southern Baptist Convention at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Less than a month after finalizing the ouster of one of its largest churches for having women pastors, the Southern Baptist Convention has lost another of its biggest congregations. Elevation Church — a North Carolina-based megachurch that draws thousands of worshippers to its multiple campuses and has wielded a strong influence on contemporary Christian worship music — sent notice to the SBC on June 26 that it was withdrawing its affiliation. (Scott Clause/The Daily Advertiser via AP, File).
Women pastors
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with the European Space Agency Euclid space telescope, lifts off from pad 40 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Saturday, July 1, 2023. The Euclid mission is designed to explore the evolution of the dark universe. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
SpaceX launch
Beatriz dissipates after brushing Mexico’s Pacific coast as a hurricane, while Adrian also weakens

 
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Beatriz dissipated Saturday after brushing Mexico’s southwestern Pacific coast as a hurricane, dumping heavy rain across coastal areas.

Hurricane Adrian, meanwhile, weakened into a tropical storm out in the Pacific while continuing to move farther out into the ocean far away from land.

Beatriz weakened into a tropical storm after swirling out over open waters and had been forecast to keep up its strength as it passed just to the southwest of the Islas Marias during Saturday night. But the U.S. National Hurricane Center said Beatriz dissipated west of Cabo Corrientes at midday.

A pilot maneuvers Cal Fire tanker 85 from the Sonoma Air Attack Base for a drop on the right flank of the San Antonio Fire, west of Petaluma, Ca., Friday, June 30, 2023. California is in the middle of a heat wave during the long Fourth of July weekend. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat via AP)
A heat wave is scorching America’s southern half as the Fourth of July holiday approaches
Dangerous heat levels kicked in again Saturday for much of the southern United States as temperatures throughout the weekend were expected to reach a scorching 100 degrees Fahrenheit or even higher in several states.
Jana Brough walks across pink-hued snow at Tony Grove Lake on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, near Logan, Utah. The snow's color has piqued the curiosities of hikers and campers throughout Utah this summer (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
‘Watermelon snow’ piques curiosities in Utah after abnormally wet winter
The presence of pinkish snow in the Rocky Mountains is piquing the curiosities of hikers, campers and photo-seekers this summer and raising a host of questions about nature, health and climate.
Lucas Harrington, age 7, cools off in a mister at Kauffman Stadium as temperatures approach 100 degrees fahrenheit before a baseball game between the Kansas City Royals and the Cleveland Guardians, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Heat waves like the one that’s killed 14 in the southern US are becoming more frequent and enduring
Heat waves like the one that engulfed parts of parts of the South and Midwest and killed more than a dozen people are becoming more common.
Judy Breland Morris cools off and washes herself off with a hose after she claims she was maced near Jackson Square, during an excessive heat warning in New Orleans, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (Sophia Germer/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP)
Dangerous heat and humidity is smothering much of the South and Midwest
Dangerous heat and humidity is smothering parts of the South and Midwest. That’s led local governments and charities to open cooling stations and deliver donated air conditioners to protect poor and elderly residents.

At midafternoon, Adrian’s maximum sustained winds had weakened to 60 mph (95 kph) and its center was about 440 miles (705 kilometers) southwest of the southern tip of Baja California. It was moving west-northwest at 7 mph (11 kph) and was expected to weaken into a tropical depression Sunday.