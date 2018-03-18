PIAA basketball tournament qualifiers through Feb. 26
As the WPIAL basketball playoffs enter the final week, it’s not too early to look ahead to the 2018 PIAA tournament which begins next weekend. After the district semifinals in boys Class 3A and A, and girls Class 4A and 2A, here are the qualifiers for the state playoffs from those brackets. The final order will be decided after the championship games on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
BOYS Class 3A qualifiers — 6 teams
Lincoln Park Leopards
Seton LaSalle Rebels
Aliquippa Quips
Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic Trojans
Burgettstown Blue Devils
Shady Side Academy Indians
BOYS Class A qualifiers — 6 teams
Vincentian Academy Royals
Union Scotties
Cornell Raiders
Imani Christian Saints
Propel Andrew Street Panthers
Eden Christian Academy Warriors
GIRLS Class 4A qualifiers — 7 teams
Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic Trojans
Beaver Bobcats
Central Valley Warriors
Blackhawk Cougars
Ambridge Bridgers
Belle Vernon Leopards
(If CWNC wins, Keystone Oaks qualifies. If Beaver wins, Elizabeth Forward qualifies).
GIRLS Class 2A qualifiers — 7 teams
Vincentian Academy Royals
Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers
Serra Catholic Eagles
Brentwood Spartans
California Trojans
Leechburg Blue Devils
(If Vincentian wins, Greensburg Central Catholic qualifies. If Chartiers-Houston wins, OLSH qualifies).
Don Rebel is a TribLive High School Sports Network broadcaster and staff writer. Reach him at drebel@tribweb.com.