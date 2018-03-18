PIAA basketball tournament qualifiers through Feb. 26

As the WPIAL basketball playoffs enter the final week, it’s not too early to look ahead to the 2018 PIAA tournament which begins next weekend. After the district semifinals in boys Class 3A and A, and girls Class 4A and 2A, here are the qualifiers for the state playoffs from those brackets. The final order will be decided after the championship games on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

BOYS Class 3A qualifiers — 6 teams

Lincoln Park Leopards

Seton LaSalle Rebels

Aliquippa Quips

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic Trojans

Burgettstown Blue Devils

Shady Side Academy Indians

BOYS Class A qualifiers — 6 teams

Vincentian Academy Royals

Union Scotties

Cornell Raiders

Imani Christian Saints

Propel Andrew Street Panthers

Eden Christian Academy Warriors

GIRLS Class 4A qualifiers — 7 teams

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic Trojans

Beaver Bobcats

Central Valley Warriors

Blackhawk Cougars

Ambridge Bridgers

Belle Vernon Leopards

(If CWNC wins, Keystone Oaks qualifies. If Beaver wins, Elizabeth Forward qualifies).

GIRLS Class 2A qualifiers — 7 teams

Vincentian Academy Royals

Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers

Serra Catholic Eagles

Brentwood Spartans

California Trojans

Leechburg Blue Devils

(If Vincentian wins, Greensburg Central Catholic qualifies. If Chartiers-Houston wins, OLSH qualifies).

Don Rebel is a TribLive High School Sports Network broadcaster and staff writer. Reach him at drebel@tribweb.com.