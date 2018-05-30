South Side Beaver rides inside-the-park homer to PIAA playoffs

South Side Beaver catcher Nate Statler hit an inside-the-park grand slam to highlight a six-run sixth inning of the WPIAL Class 3A consolation game, and the Rams earned a berth in the PIAA playoffs with a come-from-behind 7-5 win Tuesday at Washington & Jefferson’s Ross Memorial Park.

South Side Beaver will play to District 10 champion Greenville on Monday.

Jake McDougal went 3 for 3 with two doubles for South Side Beaver (14-5). Austin Dumbach had two hits and two RBIs for Riverside (16-3).