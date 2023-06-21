AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

    Double-A Eastern League Glance

    June 21, 2023 GMT
    All Times EDT
    Northeast Division
    WLPct.GB
    Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)3924.619
    Portland (Boston)3826.594
    New Hampshire (Toronto)3330.5246
    Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)3231.5087
    Hartford (Colorado)2736.42912
    Reading (Philadelphia)2538.39714

    Southwest Division
    WLPct.GB
    Erie (Detroit)3529.547
    Akron (Cleveland)3231.508
    Altoona (Pittsburgh)3131.5003
    Harrisburg (Washington)3033.476
    Richmond (San Francisco)2935.4536
    Bowie (Baltimore)2835.444

    ___

    Tuesday's Games

    Bowie 4, Altoona 1

    Reading 7, Portland 2

    Binghamton 5, Akron 2

    Richmond 3, Harrisburg 2

    New Hampshire 4, Somerset 1

    Erie 5, Hartford 4

    Wednesday's Games

    Bowie at Altoona, 2, 4:30 p.m.

    Reading at Portland, 6 p.m.

    Binghamton at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

    Harrisburg at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

    New Hampshire at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

    Erie at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.

    Thursday's Games

    Bowie at Altoona, 6 p.m.

    Reading at Portland, 6 p.m.

    Binghamton at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

    Harrisburg at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

    New Hampshire at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

    Erie at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.

    Friday's Games

    Binghamton at Akron, 2, 5:05 p.m.

    Bowie at Altoona, 6 p.m.

    Reading at Portland, 6:20 p.m.

    Harrisburg at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

    New Hampshire at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

    Erie at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.