Former congressional candidate convicted of spending campaign funds on business debts

BOSTON (AP) — A former longshot Massachusetts congressional candidate accused of using donations to pay business debts and real estate taxes was convicted Friday of violating federal election law and making false statements.

Abhijit “Beej” Das was accused of soliciting at least $125,000 in illegal campaign contributions from friends and family. He was convicted Friday of one count of accepting excessive campaign contributions, one count of causing conduit contributions to be made, one count of conversion of campaign funds to personal use and two counts of making a false statements.

“Today’s speedy verdict by the jury after two weeks of evidence should send a resounding message that the light of justice will always find its way to political candidates who break the law,” said Joshua S. Levy, acting U.S. attorney.

Das, a lawyer and hotel developer, was one of 10 Democrats seeking the party nomination in 2018 for an open seat vacated by Democratic U.S. Rep. Niki Tsongas, the widow of former U.S. Sen. Paul Tsongas. While a candidate in 2017 and 2018, Das encouraged donations that were structured as loans to a family member and then falsely claimed the donations were personal funds, law enforcement officials said.

Das, 50, of North Andover, Massachusetts, used at least $267,000 from his campaign account to pay outstanding debts for his hotel business, the hotel’s 100-foot (30-meter) yacht and real estate taxes, all unrelated to his campaign, officials said.

Das said in an email that he was disappointed by the outcome but he deferred further comment to his attorneys, who didn’t immediately respond to an email. Each of the charges carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and fines. It’s unclear when he’ll be sentenced.

Das also is facing charges in a separate case. He was indicted in June on 10 counts of wire fraud, alleging he diverted more than $1 million in clients’ escrow funds for personal expenses. Das has pleaded not guilty.