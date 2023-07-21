This photo released by the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, shows the car driven by a man who opened fire on Fargo, N.D., police officers on Friday, July 14. One officer, Jake Wallin, was killed and two others were injured before a fourth officer shot and killed 37-year-old Mohamad Barakat. (North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation via AP)
Beetlejuice II filming set in Vermont is haunted by souvenir seekers

 
EAST CORINTH, Vt. (AP) — Souvenir hunters are haunting the Beetlejuice II movie set in Vermont.

State police are investigating two thefts, one of a large lamppost topped with a distinctive pumpkin decoration and the other a 150-pound abstract art piece taken from the vicinity of a cemetery.

Someone bundled up the lamppost, covered it with tarp and fled at a high rate of speed in a pickup truck on July 14, while the theft near the cemetery took place several days later, state police said Thursday.

This police booking photograph provided by the New Hampshire Attorney General's office shows Ronney James Lee. More than four decades after Laura Kempton was killed in 1981, law enforcement officials believe they have solved the crime through DNA analysis and the use of forensic genealogy technology, according to N.H. Attorney General John Fromella. Lee, who died at 45 in February 2005 from a drug overdose, would have been charged with murder if he were still alive, Formella said Thursday July 20, 2023. (N.H. Attorney General's office photo via AP)
Police say DNA technology has identified the killer in the unsolved death of a woman in 1981
Law enforcement officials in New Hampshire say they’ve solved a killing that happened more than 40 years ago.
Jorge Sotelo, left, and Olivera Bogunovic, right, make their way up New Hampshire's Mount Pierce, in Coos County, N.H., Saturday, July 8, 2023. The Massachusetts couple have organized a fundraising hike set for July 29 to honor their daughter Emily, who died while hiking in November of 2022. The proceeds will fund safety courses for young adult hikers and other programs. (AP Photo/Holly Ramer)
Hiker’s parents are retracing her final steps to raise money for safety education programs
The parents of a young woman who died while hiking in New Hampshire’s White Mountains will retrace her final steps later this month.
FILE - New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu takes part in a panel discussion during a Republican Governors Association conference, Nov. 15, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. Sununu, who considered but decided against runs for president and the U.S. Senate, said Wednesday, July 19, 2023, that he will not seek reelection in 2024. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)
New Hampshire Republican Gov. Chris Sununu won’t seek reelection in 2024
New Hampshire Republican Gov. Chris Sununu, who considered but decided against runs for president and the U.S. Senate, says he will not seek reelection in 2024.
Race team members push the No. 19 car of Martin Truex Jr. onto the pit road before the Crayon 301 NASCAR Cup Series race Monday, July 17, 2023, at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, in Loudon, N.H. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
AUTO RACING: Truex back on top in NASCAR’s Cup Series; Verstappen seeks 7th straight F1 win
Martin Truex Jr. is back on top of NASCAR’s top series. Truex got his first victory in 30 tries in New Hampshire and passed William Byron for the points lead.

The sequel to the 1988 movie is filming in East Corinth, near the New Hampshire border.

The original Tim Burton horror comedy about a home haunted by ghosts played by Geena Davis and Alec Baldwin, and also starring Winona Ryder, also was filmed in East Corinth. For the new movie, Michael Keaton is reprising his role as the “bio-exorcist” Beetlejuice. The sequel also features “Wednesday” star Jenna Ortega and others. The movie is due to be released next year.