Artist who dumped manure at Belarusian president’s office dies in prison, wife says

By YURAS KARMANAU
 
TALLINN, ESTONIA (AP) — A Belarusian artist who once dumped manure outside an office of President Alexander Lukashenko has died in a prison, where he was serving a five-year sentence, human rights activists and his wife said Tuesday.

Ales Pushkin, 57, died in a prison in Grodno in western Belarus of an unknown cause, even though he wasn’t known to be sick, according to the Viasna human rights center.

His wife, Janina Demuch, told The Associated Press he “died in the intensive care unit of the prison under unclear circumstances.”

Other news
FILE - The Amazon logo is seen in Douai, northern France, April 16, 2020. Amazon is disputing its status as an online platform subject to stricter scrutiny under new European Union digital rules that are set to take effect next month. The ecommerce giant filed a legal challenge with a top European Union court, arguing it's being treated unfairly by being designated a “very large online platform” under the 27-nation bloc's pioneering Digital Services Act. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler, File)
Amazon pushes back against Europe’s pioneering new digital rules
Amazon is disputing its status as an online platform subject to stricter scrutiny under European Union digital rules taking effect next month.
This photo provided by Peter M. Fischer, Senior Professor Cypriot and Near Eastern Archaeology University of Gothenburg, Dept. of Historical Studies, shows students during the excavations at Hala Sultan Tekke at the Salt Lake area in southern coastal city of Larnaca, Cyprus, Tuesday, June 13, 2023. New discoveries including gold ornaments and fine pottery at an ancient port city in Cyprus dating back more than 3,000 years indicate that the settlement was one of the Mediterranean’s most important trading posts in the late Bronze Age, an archeologist said Tuesday July 11, 2023. (Peter M. Fischer via AP)
Jewelry, ornate pottery show 3,000-year-old Cypriot city was a key trading hub, scientist says
An archaeologist says new discoveries including gold ornaments and fine pottery at an ancient port city in Cyprus dating back more than 3,000 years indicate that the settlement was one of the Mediterranean’s most important trading posts in the late Bronze Age.
FILE - The Department of the Treasury's seal outside the Treasury Department building in Washington on May 4, 2021. Opponents of Myanmar’s military government applauded fresh financial sanctions imposed by the United States on the Southeast Asian nation but called Thursday, June 22, 2023, for further measures to pressure its ruling generals to restore peace and democracy. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
US is sanctioning the pro-Russian head of Serbian intelligence for alleged corruption
The U.S. has imposed sanctions on the pro-Russian head of Serbian intelligence. The Treasury Department says Aleksander Vulin is accused of involvement in illegal arms shipments, drug trafficking and misuse of public office.
Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, left, is greeted by his Polish host, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, right, ahead of their talks on regional security, war in Ukraine and bilateral cooperations in Warsaw, Poland, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. Kishida made a stop in Warsaw on his way to NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
Japan’s leader holds security, business talks in Poland on his way to NATO summit
The prime ministers of Poland and Japan have held talks on security, Russia’s war on Ukraine and the strengthening of business ties.

Belarusian authorities did not comment.

Pushkin was a political performer and cartoonist whose subject was often Lukashenko, the country’s authoritarian leader. The artist painted Lukashenko in hell, surrounded by riot police, on a fresco in a church in the Belarusian city of Bobr.

In 1999, Pushkin was sentenced to two years for “Dung for the President,” in which he overturned a dung cart at the entrance to the presidential office in Minsk, the country’s capital.

Pushkin was an active participant in political opposition protests. In March 2021, he was arrested, then sentenced to five years in prison for inciting hatred and “desecration of state symbols.” Allegedly, at one of his exhibitions, Pushkin painted a Belarusian nationalist who collaborated with the Nazis during World War II. During the sentencing, Ales undressed in protest, for which he was placed in solitary confinement for 13 days.

Belarus was gripped by massive protests when Lukashenko was re-elected in August 2020 in balloting that some citizens and Western officials considered fraudulent. Authorities responded with a brutal crackdown that resulted in the arrest of more than 35,000 people, police beatings and the shutdown of many non-governmental organizations and independent media outlets.

According to Viasna, Belarus has jailed nearly 1,500 political prisoners, including Nobel Peace Prize winner Ales Bialiatski.

Exiled Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya said she was “heartbroken” about Pushkin’s death, and demanded an investigation.

“It is clear that Pushkin has become another tragic victim of the Lukashenko regime,” she said. “Thousands of political prisoners are suffering in Belarusian prisons for taking part in pro-democracy protests, supporting Ukraine, or simply expressing their beliefs.”