Powerball ticket sales continue to grow in St. Joseph, Mo., Monday, July 17, 2023, after no winner was selected in the previous drawing. (AP Photo/Nick Ingram)
Powerball jackpot reaches $1 billion
FILE - President Joe Biden and Israel's President Isaac Herzog talk during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House, Oct. 26, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Israeli president Herzog to meet with Biden
FILE - Lindsay Lohan appears the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2023 fashion show in New York, Feb. 9, 2023. Lohan has given birth to a boy, her first child. The “Parent Trap” star and her husband, financier Bader Shammas, are the parents of a “beautiful, healthy son” named Luai, the rep told The Associated Press in a statement Monday, July 17. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
Lindsay Lohan gives birth to her first child
FILE - Crime scene investigators use metal detectors to search a marsh for the remains of Shannan Gilbert, Dec. 12, 2011 in Oak Beach, New York. A Long Island architect has been charged, Friday, July 14, 2023, with murder in the deaths of three of the 11 victims in a long-unsolved string of killings known as the Gilgo Beach murders. (James Carbone/Newsday via AP, Pool, File)
Gilgo Beach serial killings
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event, Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. Lawyers for former President Donald Trump are asking Georgia's highest court to prevent the district attorney who’s been investigating his actions in the wake of the 2020 election from prosecuting him. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
Georgia’s top court dismisses Trump bid
World News

Belarus arrests a prominent journalist in continued crackdown on dissent

By YURAS KARMANAU
 
Share

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Authorities in Belarus have arrested a prominent journalist working with the U.S.-funded Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, the latest step in a yearslong crackdown on opposition figures, independent journalists and human rights activists.

The Belarusian Association of Journalists said Ihar Karnei, 55, was arrested in the Belarusian capital, Minsk, on Monday. His apartment was raided, with police seizing phones and computers, Karnei’s daughter, Polina, told The Associated Press.

The authorities have offered no explanation for the arrest and the searches. However, RFE/RL has been labeled extremist in Belarus, and working with it or spreading its content is punishable by up to seven years in prison. Karnei has worked with RFE/RL’s Belarusian and Russian services since 2000, but hasn’t been using his byline in recent years.

Other news
In this photo taken from video released by Belarusian Defense Ministry via VoenTV on Friday, July 14, 2023, Belarusian soldiers attend a training by mercenary fighters from Wagner private military company near Tsel village, about 90 kilometers (about 55 miles) southeast of Minsk, Belarus. Mercenary fighters from the Wagner private military company are training Belarusian soldiers in Belarus, the country's Defense Ministry said Friday. Russian President Vladimir Putin said he offered the Wagner private military company the option of continuing to serve as a single unit under their same commander. (Belarusian Defense Ministry via VoenTV via AP)
Flying Russian flags, more Wagner troops roll into Belarus as part of deal that ended their mutiny
More mercenaries from Russia’s Wagner military contractor have rolled into Belarus, continuing their relocation to the ex-Soviet nation following last month’s short-lived mutiny.
FILE - Belarusian security officers detain Ales Pushkin, an artist and opposition activist, after he brought a wheelbarrow filled with manure and dumped it in front of President Alexander Lukashenko's office in Minsk, Belarus, July 21, 1999. The Belarusian artist has died in a prison, where he was serving a five-year sentence, human rights activists and his wife said Tuesday July 11, 2023 (AP Photo/File)
Artist who dumped manure at Belarusian president’s office dies in prison, wife says
A Belarusian artist who dumped manure outside an office of President Alexander Lukashenko has died in the prison where he was serving a five-year sentence.
FILE - Belarus journalist Pavel Mazheika speaks to the Associated Press, in the city of Zhlobin, 231 km (144 miles) east of Minsk, Belarus, on Jan. 22, 2003. Mazheika, a prominent journalist went on trial in Belarus Monday July 10, 2023, the latest step in a years-long crackdown on opposition figures, independent journalists and human rights activists. If convicted on the charges of assisting extremist activity, Mazheika, 45, faces up to six years in prison for his work covering the political opposition. (AP Photo, File)
Belarusian journalist faces up to 6 years in prison for opposition reporting
A prominent Belarusian journalist is facing up to six years in prison as part of the government’s years-long crackdown on independent media and human rights activists.
A view of the Belarusian army camp near Tsel village, about 90 kilometers (about 55 miles) southeast of Minsk, Belarus, Friday, July 7, 2023. Maj. Gen. Leonid Kosinsky, an assistant to Belarus' defense minister, said that Russia's Wagner military contractor could use the army camp near Tsel if it relocates to Belarus under a deal that ended mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin's abortive mutiny. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
Belarus shows off a military camp to host Russia’s Wagner mercenaries after a failed mutiny
The Belarusian military has shown off a field camp it has offered to Russia’s Wagner military contractor if it relocates to Belarus under a deal that ended its mutiny.

Belarus’ oldest and most prominent human rights group, Viasna, reported that Karnei has been placed in the Akrestina pretrial detention center, notorious for its harsh conditions and torture of prisoners. According to Viasna, neither lawyers nor family members have access to Karnei.

Journalists and activists in Belarus have faced large-scale repression since the August 2020 vote that handed a sixth term to President Alexander Lukashenko. Following the election, which was rejected as fraudulent by the opposition and the West, Belarus was swept by massive protests, some of which drew more than 100,000 people.

Authorities responded with a brutal crackdown. More than 35,000 people were arrested, thousands were beaten by police while in custody, and dozens of nongovernmental organizations and independent media outlets were shut down.

A total of 36 journalists are currently behind bars in Belarus.

Karnei was detained several times while covering the protests. Unlike many of his colleagues, he has remained in Belarus despite the crackdown.

“Arrests, searches, torture in detention centers continue in Belarus,” Viasna said in a recent statement. “Political prisoners are being pressured, and independent news products are being designated extremist.”