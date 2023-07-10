Belarusian journalist faces up to 6 years in prison for opposition reporting

FILE - In this handout photo taken from video released by Prigozhin Press Service, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, records his video addresses in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday, June 24, 2023. Russia’s rebellious mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin walked free from prosecution for his June 24 armed mutiny, and it’s still unclear if anyone will face any charges in the brief uprising against the military or for the deaths of the soldiers killed in it. (Prigozhin Press Service via AP, File)
Prigozhin and Putin met
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, left, shakes hands with Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, right, as NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg looks on prior to a meeting ahead of a NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, Monday, July 10, 2023. (Yves Herman, Pool Photo via AP)
NATO Summit
A damaged car lays on a collapsed roadway along Route 32 in the Hudson Valley near Cornwall, N.Y., Monday, July 10, 2023. Heavy rain has washed out roads and forced evacuations in the Northeast as more downpours were forecast throughout the day. (AP Photo/Paul Kazdan)
Extreme flooding in New York
FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. . (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Madonna recovering following ICU stay
FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2018, file photo, Larry Nassar listens as Melissa Alexander Vigogne gives her victim statement in Eaton County Circuit Court in Charlotte, Mich. Fifty-one women are suing the U.S. Olympic Committee, its board members and a number of former high-ranking officials for failing to prevent their abuse at the hands of imprisoned sports doctor Larry Nassar. The lawsuit, filed Tuesday, March 12, 2019, in federal court in Denver, details abuse dating to the late 1990s. (Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal via AP, File)
Larry Nassar stabbed in federal prison
World News

Belarusian journalist faces up to 6 years in prison for opposition reporting

FILE - Belarus journalist Pavel Mazheika speaks to the Associated Press, in the city of Zhlobin, 231 km (144 miles) east of Minsk, Belarus, on Jan. 22, 2003. Mazheika, a prominent journalist went on trial in Belarus Monday July 10, 2023, the latest step in a years-long crackdown on opposition figures, independent journalists and human rights activists. If convicted on the charges of assisting extremist activity, Mazheika, 45, faces up to six years in prison for his work covering the political opposition. (AP Photo, File)

FILE - Belarus journalist Pavel Mazheika speaks to the Associated Press, in the city of Zhlobin, 231 km (144 miles) east of Minsk, Belarus, on Jan. 22, 2003. Mazheika, a prominent journalist went on trial in Belarus Monday July 10, 2023, the latest step in a years-long crackdown on opposition figures, independent journalists and human rights activists. If convicted on the charges of assisting extremist activity, Mazheika, 45, faces up to six years in prison for his work covering the political opposition. (AP Photo, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

By YURAS KARMANAU
 
Share

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — A prominent journalist went on trial in Belarus Monday, the latest step in a years-long crackdown on opposition figures, independent journalists and human rights activists.

If convicted on the charges of assisting extremist activity, Pavel Mazheika, 45, faces up to six years in prison for his work covering the political opposition.

He is accused of working for news outlets including Belsat TV, which broadcasts in Belarusian from its base in neighboring Poland. The Belarusian authorities have labeled Belsat as “extremist.”

Other news
FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. . (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Madonna says she’s ‘on the road to recovery’ following ICU stay, postpones North American tour dates
After postponing her career-spanning Celebration Tour due to a “serious bacterial infection” last month and spending several days in an intensive care unit, Madonna says she’s “on the road to recovery.”: The pop superstar posted an update on her health Monday on Instagram.
FILE - The entrance to Marine Corps base Camp Pendleton is seen on Sept. 22, 2015, in Oceanside, Calif. A Camp Pendleton Marine was detained for questioning after military police found a 14-year-old girl on base June 28, 2023. The girl's grandmother in San Diego reported her missing June 13. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)
US military police find missing 14-year-old girl in barracks on California Marine Corps base
Military officials say a 14-year-old girl reported missing from her San Diego home was found in the barracks at Camp Pendleton Marine Corps base last month and a Marine was detained briefly for questioning.
US President Joe Biden walks backdropped by Marine One upon arriving at Stansted airport, in London, Monday, July 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Judge refuses to put hold on order limiting Biden administration contact with social media companies
A federal judge in Louisiana has refused to put a temporary hold on his own order limiting Biden administration contacts with social media companies.
Actor Kevin Spacey arrives at Southwark Crown Court where he is accused of sexual offenses against four men while he worked at the Old Vic Theatre in London, Thursday July 6, 2023. (lucy North/PA via AP)
Accuser who called Kevin Spacey ‘vile sexual predator’ admits he joked about incident
An aspiring actor who accused Kevin Spacey of being a “vile sexual predator” who drugged and assaulted him has told a London jury he later joked about the incident.

Journalists and activists in Belarus have faced large-scale repression since the August 2020 vote that handed a sixth term to President Alexander Lukashenko. Following the election, which was rejected as fraudulent by the opposition and the West, Belarus was swept by massive protests, some of which drew more than 100,000 people.

Authorities responded with a brutal crackdown. More than 35,000 people were arrested, thousands were beaten by police while in custody, and dozens of nongovernmental organizations and independent media outlets were shut down.

Mazheika has been behind bars for more than 10 months since he was detained on August 30, 2022. In courtroom pictures from Belarusian state news agency Belta, the journalist had noticeably lost weight and kept his back turned to the camera. Mazheika had previously said that he was severely beaten during his arrest by security officers who tried to gouge out his eye.

The reporter is just one of 35 Belarusian media workers currently jailed or awaiting trial, according to the Belarusian Association of Journalists.

Mazheika is on trial in the city of Grodno, in western Belarus. He appeared in the dock alongside lawyer Yuliya Yurhilevich, who was accused of giving him information on Belarus’ political prisoners.

Yurhilevich, 42, who has practiced law for almost 18 years and defended human rights activists, was stripped of her license in February 2022.

Mazheika is a well-known figure in Belarus. In 2002, he was sentenced to two years in jail for “slandering the president”, before becoming press secretary for presidential candidate Alyaksandr Milinkevich in 2006.

Mazheika has since worked for leading independent news outlets in both Belarus and Poland, hosting several shows and acting as executive director for Belsat TV.

Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya is among those who have condemned Mazheika’s and Yurhilevich’s arrests.

“A well-known journalist and lawyer in the dock is the verdict against the Lukashenko regime, which declares anyone who disagrees with the dictatorship an extremist,” she said. “Mazheika has already become a legendary journalist who pays a high price for freedom of speech”.

Some 1,491 recognized political prisoners are currently behind bars in Belarus, according to the Viasna human rights center.