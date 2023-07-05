(AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin)
Ransomware school hacks
President Joe Biden waves as he walks to board Air Force One at Dover Air Force Base, Del., Monday, June 19, 2023, as he heads to California. Biden is ramping up his reelection effort this week with four fundraisers in the San Francisco area, as his campaign builds up its coffers and lays strategic foundations for 2024. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Biden social media ruling
CORRECTS DATE - This image provided by Planet Labs PBC shows the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Southern Ukraine on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Ukraine and Russia are accusing each other of planning to attack one of the world's largest nuclear power plants. But neither side provided evidence to support their claims of an imminent threat to the facility in southeastern Ukraine that is occupied by Russian troops. (Planet Labs PBC via AP)
Russia-Ukraine nuclear plants
Palestinians walk on a damaged road in the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank, Wednesday, July 5, 2023, after the Israeli army withdrew its forces from the militant stronghold. The withdrawal of troops from the camp ended an intense two-day operation that killed at least 13 Palestinians, drove thousands of people from their homes and left a wide swath of damage in its wake. One Israeli soldier was also killed. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)
West Bank conflict
A Just Stop Oil protester runs onto Court 18 and releases confetti and a jigsaw puzzle on day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Wimbledon Day 3
Son of jailed Belarusian presidential hopeful handed 8-year sentence

People walk in Independent Square during sunset in Minsk, Belarus, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

By YURAS KARMANAU
 
TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — The son of a jailed Belarusian presidential hopeful was convicted and sentenced Wednesday on charges that he and other activists rejected as trumped up.

The Minsk District Court sentenced Eduard Babaryka, 34, to eight years in prison for “organizing mass riots” and “inciting hatred” — accusations that he denied.

“I have not committed a single crime I am accused of,” said Babaryka, who has been in custody since his arrest more than three years ago. “The investigation did not find a single piece of evidence of my guilt.”

He is the son of Viktar Babaryka, an aspiring presidential candidate who sought to challenge Belarus’ authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko in a 2020 election but was denied registration for the race and later handed a 14-year prison sentence.

The condition of the older Babaryka hasn’t been known for over two months, and his supporters suspect he was beaten and put in a prison hospital.

The August 2020 vote that handed a sixth term to Lukashenko was rejected as fraudulent by the opposition and the West, and the country was swept by massive protests, some of which drew more than 100,000 people. Authorities responded with a brutal crackdown that saw over 35,000 people arrested, thousands beaten by police while in custody, and dozens of nongovernmental organizations and independent media shut down.

Opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who challenged Lukashenko in the 2020 election and was pressured to flee Belarus after the vote, strongly condemned Babaryka’s sentencing as “vile act of revenge” for supporting his father. “This injustice can’t be allowed to stand,” Tsikhanouskaya said.

Tsikhanouskaya, who said Tuesday that she had received an anonymous message alleging that her imprisoned husband died behind bars, tweeted Wednesday that she was relieved to see him in a leaked video from prison.

Siarhei Tsikhanouski, a popular blogger and opposition activist, was arrested in 2020 after announcing plans to run against Lukashenko. His wife then ran in his stead, rallying large crowds of people in her support across the country.

“It fills my heart with relief to see my husband Siarhei alive and strong,” Tsikhanouskaya said on Twitter, adding that the authorities should now release videos showing Babaryka and other opposition figures whose condition have been unknown.

The 9.5-million nation currently has about 1,500 political prisoners, according to Viasna human rights group. Its head Ales Bialiatski, who won the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize, is serving 10 years after being convicted of financing actions that violated the public order and smuggling — charges he rejects.