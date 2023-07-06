Emergency service workers gather outside damaged buildings as search for victims continues following a Russian missile attack in Lviv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Mykola Tys)
Russia-Ukraine war
This photo, taken in New York on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, show the logo for Meta's new app Threads, left, and that of Twitter. Meta is poised to unveil the new app that appears to mimic Twitter — a direct challenge to the social media platform owned by Elon Musk. A listing for the Threads app appeared on Apple's App Store, indicating it would debut as early as Thursday. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Meta launches Twitter alternative Threads
A portion of the affidavit in support of a warrant to search former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., released by the Justice Department, is photographed July 5, 2023. The Justice Department disclosed some of the previously blacked-out portions of a warrant application it submitted last year to gain authorization to search Trump's Florida property for classified documents. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick)
Classified documents case
In this image taken from video, smoke rises from a cargo ship early Thursday, July 6, 2023, in the port of Newark, New Jersey. Two firefighters were killed battling the blaze that began when cars caught fire deep inside the ship carrying 5,000 cars at the port, Newark's fire chief said. (WABC-TV via AP)
2 NJ firefighters die battling cargo ship blaze
Aretha Franklin is seen in Auburn Hills, Mich. in a Feb. 11, 2011 photo. Five years after her death, the final wishes of the music superstar are still unsettled. The latest: an unusual trial next Monday to determine which handwritten will, including one found in couch cushions, will guide how her estate is handled. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya_File)
Aretha Franklin’s sons battle over her wills
World News

Trial of 10 accused over 2016 Brussels attacks that killed 32 takes major step toward conclusion

Judge Laurence Massart takes her seat during the ongoing trial of the Brussels attacks at the Justitia building in Brussels, Thursday, July 6, 2023. Seven years after the deadliest peacetime attack on Belgian soil, the trial of ten men accused over the suicide bombings at Brussels airport and a subway station took a major part toward its conclusion on Thursday. The court opened its last audience before the jury and then will start the drawnout process of deciding on the fate of those accused. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert, Pool)
1 of 7 | 

Judge Laurence Massart takes her seat during the ongoing trial of the Brussels attacks at the Justitia building in Brussels, Thursday, July 6, 2023. Seven years after the deadliest peacetime attack on Belgian soil, the trial of ten men accused over the suicide bombings at Brussels airport and a subway station took a major part toward its conclusion on Thursday. The court opened its last audience before the jury and then will start the drawnout process of deciding on the fate of those accused. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert, Pool)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Lawyers Jonathan de Taye, center, and Isa Gultaslar, right, during the ongoing trial of the Brussels attacks at the Justitia building in Brussels, Thursday, July 6, 2023. Seven years after the deadliest peacetime attack on Belgian soil, the trial of ten men accused over the suicide bombings at Brussels airport and a subway station took a major part toward its conclusion on Thursday. The court opened its last audience before the jury and then will start the drawnout process of deciding on the fate of those accused. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert, Pool)
2 of 7 | 

Lawyers Jonathan de Taye, center, and Isa Gultaslar, right, during the ongoing trial of the Brussels attacks at the Justitia building in Brussels, Thursday, July 6, 2023. Seven years after the deadliest peacetime attack on Belgian soil, the trial of ten men accused over the suicide bombings at Brussels airport and a subway station took a major part toward its conclusion on Thursday. The court opened its last audience before the jury and then will start the drawnout process of deciding on the fate of those accused. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert, Pool)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
One of the accused is led into the courtroom by special police during the ongoing trial of the Brussels attacks at the Justitia building in Brussels, Thursday, July 6, 2023. Seven years after the deadliest peacetime attack on Belgian soil, the trial of ten men accused over the suicide bombings at Brussels airport and a subway station took a major part toward its conclusion on Thursday. The court opened its last audience before the jury and then will start the drawnout process of deciding on the fate of those accused. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert, Pool)
3 of 7 | 

One of the accused is led into the courtroom by special police during the ongoing trial of the Brussels attacks at the Justitia building in Brussels, Thursday, July 6, 2023. Seven years after the deadliest peacetime attack on Belgian soil, the trial of ten men accused over the suicide bombings at Brussels airport and a subway station took a major part toward its conclusion on Thursday. The court opened its last audience before the jury and then will start the drawnout process of deciding on the fate of those accused. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert, Pool)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Lawyers Michel Bouchat, center, and Xavier Carrette speak during the ongoing trial of the Brussels attacks at the Justitia building in Brussels, Thursday, July 6, 2023. Seven years after the deadliest peacetime attack on Belgian soil, the trial of ten men accused over the suicide bombings at Brussels airport and a subway station took a major part toward its conclusion on Thursday. The court opened its last audience before the jury and then will start the drawnout process of deciding on the fate of those accused. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert, Pool)
4 of 7 | 

Lawyers Michel Bouchat, center, and Xavier Carrette speak during the ongoing trial of the Brussels attacks at the Justitia building in Brussels, Thursday, July 6, 2023. Seven years after the deadliest peacetime attack on Belgian soil, the trial of ten men accused over the suicide bombings at Brussels airport and a subway station took a major part toward its conclusion on Thursday. The court opened its last audience before the jury and then will start the drawnout process of deciding on the fate of those accused. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert, Pool)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Lawyer Stanislas Eskanazi, left, stands in front of the accused dock during the ongoing trial of the Brussels attacks at the Justitia building in Brussels, Thursday, July 6, 2023. Seven years after the deadliest peacetime attack on Belgian soil, the trial of ten men accused over the suicide bombings at Brussels airport and a subway station took a major part toward its conclusion on Thursday. The court opened its last audience before the jury and then will start the drawnout process of deciding on the fate of those accused. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert, Pool)
5 of 7 | 

Lawyer Stanislas Eskanazi, left, stands in front of the accused dock during the ongoing trial of the Brussels attacks at the Justitia building in Brussels, Thursday, July 6, 2023. Seven years after the deadliest peacetime attack on Belgian soil, the trial of ten men accused over the suicide bombings at Brussels airport and a subway station took a major part toward its conclusion on Thursday. The court opened its last audience before the jury and then will start the drawnout process of deciding on the fate of those accused. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert, Pool)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
One of the accused is led into the courtroom by special police during the ongoing trial of the Brussels attacks at the Justitia building in Brussels, Thursday, July 6, 2023. Seven years after the deadliest peacetime attack on Belgian soil, the trial of ten men accused over the suicide bombings at Brussels airport and a subway station took a major part toward its conclusion on Thursday. The court opened its last audience before the jury and then will start the drawnout process of deciding on the fate of those accused. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert, Pool)
6 of 7 | 

One of the accused is led into the courtroom by special police during the ongoing trial of the Brussels attacks at the Justitia building in Brussels, Thursday, July 6, 2023. Seven years after the deadliest peacetime attack on Belgian soil, the trial of ten men accused over the suicide bombings at Brussels airport and a subway station took a major part toward its conclusion on Thursday. The court opened its last audience before the jury and then will start the drawnout process of deciding on the fate of those accused. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert, Pool)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Lawyer Michel Bouchat, right, during the ongoing trial of the Brussels attacks at the Justitia building in Brussels, Thursday, July 6, 2023. Seven years after the deadliest peacetime attack on Belgian soil, the trial of ten men accused over the suicide bombings at Brussels airport and a subway station took a major part toward its conclusion on Thursday. The court opened its last audience before the jury and then will start the drawnout process of deciding on the fate of those accused. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert, Pool)
7 of 7 | 

Lawyer Michel Bouchat, right, during the ongoing trial of the Brussels attacks at the Justitia building in Brussels, Thursday, July 6, 2023. Seven years after the deadliest peacetime attack on Belgian soil, the trial of ten men accused over the suicide bombings at Brussels airport and a subway station took a major part toward its conclusion on Thursday. The court opened its last audience before the jury and then will start the drawnout process of deciding on the fate of those accused. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert, Pool)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
 
Share

BRUSSELS (AP) — Seven years after the deadliest peacetime attack on Belgian soil, the trial of 10 men accused over the suicide bombings at Brussels airport and a subway station took a major step toward its conclusion on Thursday.

More than half a year after the trial started, the court held its last audience and the jury will begin the drawn-out process of deciding on the fate of those charged. The 12 jurors will have to answer almost 300 questions about the suspects, which means reaching a verdict can take several weeks.

The 10 men were charged over the morning rush hour attacks at Belgium’s main airport and on the central commuter line on March 22, 2016, which killed 32 people, and nearly 900 others were wounded or suffered mental trauma.

Other news
Shawn LaTourette, New Jersey's environmental protection commissioner, speaks at a news conference in Middletown N.J. on March 8, 2021. On June 28, 2023, he and the state's attorney general, Matt Platkin, announced a settlement with Solvay Specialty Polymers in which the company will spend nearly $393 million to address contamination from so-called "forever chemicals" at its facility in West Deptford, N.J. just outside Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)
Belgium-based Solvay to pay $393M to clean up and compensate for PFAS contamination in New Jersey
A Belgium-based chemical company will spend nearly $393 million under a settlement to clean up contamination from its so-called forever chemicals in New Jersey’s drinking water and soil and to compensate for the environmental damage they caused.
Belgium's Romelu Lukaku celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Euro 2024 group F qualifying soccer match between Estonia and Belgium at the A. Le Coq Arena in Tallinn, Estonia, Tuesday, June 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
Romelu Lukaku scores twice as Belgium beats Estonia 3-0 in European qualifying
Romelu Lukaku scored twice in the space of three minutes to lead Belgium to a 3-0 win over Estonia in European Championship qualifying.
Belgium's Romelu Lukaku celebrates after scoring his sides first goal during the Euro 2024 group F qualifying soccer match between Belgium and Austria at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels, Saturday, June 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)
Lukaku equalizes for exciting Belgium in draw with Austria
The rebuilding of Belgium looks well on track under Domenico Tedesco even without Kevin De Bruyne. For his third match in charge, the new coach fielded a very offensive team to take on Austria in a home qualifier for next year’s European Championship.
FILE - Belgium's Axel Witsel gestures during the World Cup group F soccer match between Belgium and Morocco, at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, on Nov. 27, 2022. Veteran midfielder Axel Witsel is the latest member of Belgium's so-called Golden Generation to end his international career. The 34-year-old Witsel has made 130 appearances in his 15-year career with Belgium, scoring 12 goals with the Red Devils. He said on Friday, May 12, 2023 he was proud to represent Belgium but now wants to dedicate more time to his family and focus on his career with Spanish club Atletico Madrid. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)
Axel Witsel quits international soccer, ends 15-year career with Belgium
BRUSSELS (AP) — Veteran midfielder Axel Witsel is the latest member of Belgium’s so-called Golden Generation to end his international career.

The ten defendants face charges that include murder, attempted murder and membership in, or participation in the acts of, a terrorist group.

If convicted, some of them could face up to 30 years in prison. Sentencing is not expected before September.

Among the accused is Salah Abdeslam, the only survivor among the Islamic State extremists who in 2015 struck the Bataclan theater in Paris, city cafes and France’s national stadium.