Jude Bellingham scores 4th goal in 3 games to give Real Madrid 1-0 win at Celta

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Jude Bellingham did it again, scoring a fourth goal in three games to lead Real Madrid to a 1-0 win at Celta Vigo on Friday and make it three victories in as many games in the Spanish league.

Madrid’s top signing of the offseason scored once in the team’s 2-0 win at Athletic Bilbao in their opener and twice in the 3-1 win at Almeria last weekend.

The England midfielder joined Madrid on a 130-million-euro ($142 million) move from Borussia Dortmund this summer, and is proving to be worth the price.

At Vigo, Bellingham slipped into the area and was in position to head home the winner in the 81st minute and snatch a victory against a Celta side that had squandered its scoring chances.

Bellingham was set up by Joselu Mato, who replaced Vinícius Júnior in the 16th minute, after the Brazil forward picked up an apparent leg injury.

Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said Vinícius would undergo tests to determine the extent of the injury.

Celta goalkeeper Ivan Villar saved Rodrygo’s penalty in the 68th after the goalie had fouled the forward in the area after he was played through by a pass from Bellingham.

Iago Aspas almost scored two minutes later for the hosts, only to scuff his shot wide.

Celta’s American player Luca de la Torre was substituted late, after he was attended by team doctors on the pitch. He walked off on his own power.

Newly signed goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga started for Madrid, with Andriy Lunin going back to the bench. Kepa arrived to help make up for the absence of injured regular starter Thibaut Courtois.

Celta remained winless in three games since Rafa Benítez took over as coach this summer.

Also, Real Sociedad drew 0-0 with Las Palmas.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer