Sports

Bellingham’s efforts lead to 2 goals in Real Madrid’s 3-2 win at Serie A champion Napoli

1 of 8 | 

Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham celebrates after scoring his sides second goal during the Champions League group C soccer match between Napoli and Real Madrid at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium in Naples, Italy, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Real Madrid's Luka Modric, left, celebrates with Real Madrid's Federico Valverde their sides third goal during the Champions League group C soccer match between Napoli and Real Madrid at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium in Naples, Italy, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Real Madrid's head coach Carlo Ancelotti gestures during the Champions League group C soccer match between Napoli and Real Madrid at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium in Naples, Italy, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Napoli's Leo Ostigard, 2nd right, scores with a header his sides first goal during the Champions League group C soccer match between Napoli and Real Madrid at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium in Naples, Italy, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Napoli's Leo Ostigard celebrates after scoring his sides first goal during the Champions League group C soccer match between Napoli and Real Madrid at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium in Naples, Italy, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Napoli's Piotr Zielinski celebrates after scoring his sides second goal during the Champions League group C soccer match between Napoli and Real Madrid at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium in Naples, Italy, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Real Madrid's head coach Carlo Ancelotti, left, talks to Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior during the Champions League group C soccer match between Napoli and Real Madrid at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium in Naples, Italy, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Jude Bellingham’s efforts produced two goals during an eight-minute stretch of the first half in Real Madrid’s 3-2 win at Serie A champion Napoli on Tuesday in the Champions League.

Madrid’s new standout first intercepted a pass from Napoli captain Giovanni Di Lorenzo and immediately set up Vinicius Junior for an equalizer at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

Then the England international slalomed through Napoli’s defense from near midfield before slotting in a goal that was reminiscent of the way Maradona, also an attacking midfielder, used to perform in the stadium now named after him.

Madrid’s winner was charged as an own goal by Napoli goalkeeper Alex Meret following a powerful striker from Federico Valverde that deflected off Di Lorenzo before hitting the crossbar. A leaping Meret then had the last touch but couldn’t prevent it from going into his net.

Leo Ostigard had put Napoli ahead early on with a header by leaping over Dani Carvajal.

Napoli midfielder Piotr Zielinski scored a controversial penalty after the break to make it 2-2.

Madrid tops Group C with six points, Napoli and Braga have three points each and Union Berlin is last with zero.

Braga beat Berlin 3-2 earlier.

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer