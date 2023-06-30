Supreme Court rulings
Protests in France
Russian rebellion
Alan Arkin dies
Indiana Jones
Sports

Belmont Park cancels thoroughbred racing Friday due to poor air quality

 
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Belmont Park canceled its thoroughbred racing card on Friday due to poor air quality caused by wildfires in Canada.

The New York Racing Association announced the decision early in the afternoon after consulting with the New York State Equine Medical Director, its management and veterinary staff.

“NYRA monitors the air quality closely all the time and there was a dramatic decline late this morning,” spokesman Pat McKenna said.

Other news
Trainer Jena Antonucci, center, hoists up the August Belmont Trophy alongside jockey Javier Castellano, right, and owner Jon Ebbert, left, after their horse Arcangelo won the 155th running of the Belmont Stakes horse race, Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Arcangelo wins Belmont Stakes to make Jena Antonucci 1st female trainer to win a Triple Crown race
Arcangelo took the lead at the top of the stretch and won the Belmont Stakes on Saturday, making Jena Antonucci the first female trainer to win a Triple Crown race.
Forte trains ahead of the Belmont Stakes horse race, Friday, June 9, 2023, at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Secretariat Triple Crown celebration at Belmont subdued by death and air quality
This was supposed to be the year thoroughbred horse racing celebrated the 50th anniversary of Secretariat’s magnificent Triple Crown triumph.
Tapit Trice trains ahead of the Belmont Stakes horse race, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
With Arcangelo, Jena Antonucci to become the 11th female trainer to have a horse in Belmont Stakes
From the time she was preschooler, Jena Antonucci has been around horses and worked more than her share of jobs.
FILE - Ron Turcotte hangs on as Secretariat romps along the final stretch just before the finish line and a victory in the 105th running of the Belmont Stakes at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y., June 9, 1973. (AP Photo/File)
Secretariat’s record-setting Belmont Stakes win to claim the Triple Crown still stands 50 years on
Secretariat winning the 1973 Belmont Stakes remains arguably the most impressive performance in the history of horse racing a half-century later.

The track remained open for simulcasting.

This is the second time the wildfire have caused Belmont to cancel a card this month. The other happened days before the Belmont Stakes on June 10.

Racing is scheduled to resume Saturday with a 10-race card.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports