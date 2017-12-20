Former Pitt QB Ben DiNucci possibly heading to James Madison

Former Pitt quarterback Ben DiNucci, who last week announced he was transferring, appears to be getting ready to enroll at James Madison.

Late Tuesday afternoon, DiNucci tweeted #GoDukes. Dukes is the nickname of two prominent FCS programs — Duquesne and James Madison. Duquesne coach Jerry Schmitt said it’s not his team.

If he enrolls at James Madison, DiNucci will be joining a team that played in two consecutive FCS championship games. James Madison, the defending champion, will play North Dakota State on Jan. 6 in the FCS title game.

DiNucci, a Pine-Richland graduate, started six games for Pitt this season before he was replaced by freshman Kenny Pickett, who led the Panthers to an upset of Miami in the regular-season finale.

DiNucci, who played this season as a redshirt sophomore, will have two years of eligibility and won’t have to sit out a season because he’s dropping down in classification.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.