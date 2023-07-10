FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2018, file photo, Larry Nassar listens as Melissa Alexander Vigogne gives her victim statement in Eaton County Circuit Court in Charlotte, Mich. Fifty-one women are suing the U.S. Olympic Committee, its board members and a number of former high-ranking officials for failing to prevent their abuse at the hands of imprisoned sports doctor Larry Nassar. The lawsuit, filed Tuesday, March 12, 2019, in federal court in Denver, details abuse dating to the late 1990s. (Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal via AP, File)
Sports

Czech defender David Jurásek completes transfer to Benfica on 5-year deal

FILE - Czech Republic's David Jurasek, right, and Poland's Robert Gumny vie for the ball during the Euro 2024 Group E qualifying soccer match between Czech Republic and Poland at the Sinobo stadium in Prague, Czech Republic, on March 24, 2023. Jurasek has completed a transfer from Slavia Prague to Portugal champion Benfica Lisbon. The two confirmed confirmed the move on Monday July 10, 2023 after the 22-year old passed a medical test in Lisbon. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek, File)

PRAGUE (AP) — Czech Republic defender David Jurásek completed a transfer from Slavia Prague to Portugal champion Benfica on a five-year contract on Monday.

The 22-year-old Jurásek joined Slavia from another Czech side, Mlada Boleslav, in February 2022. Jurásek played 55 games for Slavia, scoring three goals and adding 15 assists.

He had three assists in the Europa Conference League.

Jurásek debuted for the national team in March in a 2024 European Championship qualifier. He has played three internationals.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports