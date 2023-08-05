FILE - A pregnant woman stands for a portrait in Dallas, Thursday, May 18, 2023. On Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, U.S. health officials approved the first pill, Zurzuvae, specifically intended to treat severe depression after childbirth, a condition that affects thousands of new mothers in the U.S. each year. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
Sports

Bengals LB Logan Wilson 4-year extension worth up $37.25 million, person familiar with deal says

By ROB MAADDI
 
Linebacker Logan Wilson has agreed to a four-year contract extension with the Cincinnati Bengals worth up to $37.25 million, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t announced the deal.

Wilson, a third-round pick in 2020, has averaged 112 tackles over the past two seasons. He has seven interceptions, 4 1/2 sacks and two forced fumbles in three years.

The Bengals have given Wilson and defensive end Trey Hendrickson extensions. Quarterback Joe Burrow is next. He’s due to receive what may end up being the richest contract in NFL history.

