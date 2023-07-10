FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2018, file photo, Larry Nassar listens as Melissa Alexander Vigogne gives her victim statement in Eaton County Circuit Court in Charlotte, Mich. Fifty-one women are suing the U.S. Olympic Committee, its board members and a number of former high-ranking officials for failing to prevent their abuse at the hands of imprisoned sports doctor Larry Nassar. The lawsuit, filed Tuesday, March 12, 2019, in federal court in Denver, details abuse dating to the late 1990s. (Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal via AP, File)
Larry Nassar stabbed in federal prison
FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. . (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Madonna recovering following ICU stay
FILE - A child holds a PRIME hydration drink prior to a baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Arizona Diamondbacks, March 31, 2023, in Los Angeles. An influencer-backed energy drink that has earned viral popularity among children is facing scrutiny from federal lawmakers and health experts over its potentially dangerous levels of caffeine. Senator Chuck Schumer on Sunday, July 9, 2023 called on the Food and Drug Administration to investigate Prime. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, file)
FDA investigating Logan Paul’s energy drink
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, left, shakes hands with Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, right, as NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg looks on prior to a meeting ahead of a NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, Monday, July 10, 2023. (Yves Herman, Pool Photo via AP)
NATO Summit
Melissa Morgan, of Northfield, Mass., looks at the water flow at the Whetstone Brook in Brattleboro, Vt., Monday, July 10, 2023. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)
Extreme flooding in New York
Sports

Ex-Man City player Benjamin Mendy denies sexually attacking two women at retrial

Manchester City soccer player Benjamin Mendy arrives at Chester Crown Court, where he is appearing accused of rape and attempted rape, in Chester, England, Monday June 26, 2023. Jurors failed to reach verdicts on those two counts at his first trial where he was found not guilty of seven other sex offences against four women. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP)

Manchester City soccer player Benjamin Mendy arrives at Chester Crown Court, where he is appearing accused of rape and attempted rape, in Chester, England, Monday June 26, 2023. Jurors failed to reach verdicts on those two counts at his first trial where he was found not guilty of seven other sex offences against four women. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP)

CHESTER, England (AP) — Former Manchester City player Benjamin Mendy denied sexually attacking two women at his retrial on Monday.

The France defender, who was under contract to City until July 1, is accused of the attempted rape of woman A, aged 29 at the time, at his Cheshire home in October 2018. He is also accused of raping woman B, aged 24 at the time, at his home two years later.

He has denied the charges at Chester Crown Court and said the incidents were consensual encounters.

Other news
A detail on the shoes of Serbia's Novak Djokovic showing '23' in reference to the number of Grand Slam singles titles he has won, during his men's singles match against Poland's Hubert Hurkacz on day eight of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Monday, July 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Novak Djokovic plays at Wimbledon with the number ’23' printed on his white tennis shoes
Novak Djokovic’s white tennis shoes with the green “23” printed on the heel might have to be replaced soon.
Harry Kane celebra tras anotar el primer gol de Inglaterra en la victoria 7-0 ante Macedonia del Norte en las eliminatorias de la Eurocopa, el lunes 19 de junio de 2023, en Manchester. (AP Foto/Dave Thompson)
After Bayern Munich bids, Kane will hold talks with new Spurs boss Postecoglou
It is back to work for Harry Kane this week when he returns to Tottenham for preseason training after bids from Bayern Munich.
Actor Kevin Spacey arrives at Southwark Crown Court where he is accused of sexual offenses against four men while he worked at the Old Vic Theatre in London, Thursday July 6, 2023. (lucy North/PA via AP)
Accuser who called Kevin Spacey ‘vile sexual predator’ admits he joked about incident
An aspiring actor who accused Kevin Spacey of being a “vile sexual predator” who drugged and assaulted him has told a London jury he later joked about the incident.
FILE — James Lewis is escorted through Boston's Logan Airport, Friday Oct. 13, 1995, after being released from the Federal Correctional Institution in Oklahoma. Lewis, the suspect in the 1982 Tylenol murders, was found dead Sunday, July 9, 2023 at his home in Cambridge, Mass., law-enforcement sources said. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
James Lewis, suspect in Tylenol poisonings that killed 7 people in the Chicago area in 1982, dead
Police say the suspect in the 1982 Tylenol poisonings that killed seven people in the Chicago area and triggered a nationwide scare has died.

The jury of six women and six men have been told by trial Judge Stephen Everett that 28-year-old Mendy was found not guilty of sexual offences alleged by other women after a trial which ended in January. But that jury could not agree on verdicts on the allegations made by women A and B.

