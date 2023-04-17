Bruins captain Bergeron out Game 1 vs. Panthers with illness

Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron celebrates his goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron celebrates his goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron is out for Game 1 of their opening-round playoff series against the Florida Panthers on Monday night due to an illness.

The 37-year-old Bergeron suffered an upper-body injury in the team’s regular-season finale against Montreal and missed practice Saturday and Sunday.

Coach Jim Montgomery said after Saturday’s practice that it was “extra rest.”

Following Monday’s morning skate, Montgomery said: “We have not only Bergeron, but a couple of guys that have been under the weather.”

The team listed Pavel Zacha taking Bergeron’s spot on the top line between wingers Brad Marchand and Jake DeBrusk.

Center David Krejci, who missed the final six games of the regular season with an undisclosed injury, was back in the lineup on the second line.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports