Emergency service workers gather outside damaged buildings as search for victims continues following a Russian missile attack in Lviv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Mykola Tys)
Russia-Ukraine war
This photo, taken in New York, Thursday, July 6, 2023, shows Meta's new app Threads. Meta has unveiled an app called Threads to rival Twitter, targeting users looking for an alternative to the social media platform owned — and frequently changed — by Elon Musk. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Meta launches Twitter alternative Threads
Walt Nauta, left, a valet to former President Donald Trump who is charged with helping the ex-president hide classified documents the Justice Department wanted back, arrives for his arraignment along with defense attorney Stanley Woodward, at the James Lawrence King Federal Justice Building in Miami, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Trump’s valet pleads not guilty
Houston Police Chief Troy Finner gestures during a news conference at HPD headquarters, Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Houston, as he provides an update on the Rudy Farias case. Farias, who was reported missing as a teenager in 2015, returned home the next day but he and his mother deceived officers by giving false names over the ensuing eight years, police said Thursday. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP)
Missing teen mystery takes a twist
FILE - Jwan Yosef, left, and Ricky Martin appear at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on March 27, 2022. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Ricky Martin announces divorce
World News

Berlusconi’s final will divvies up 5 billion euros in wealth; eldest children control media empire

FILE - Former Italian premier Silvio Berlusconi waves as he arrives for the Italian State RAI TV program "Che Tempo che Fa", in Milan, Italy, on Nov. 26, 2017. Berlusconi, the boastful billionaire media mogul who was Italy's longest-serving premier despite scandals over his sex-fueled parties and allegations of corruption, died, according to Italian media. He was 86. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni, File)

FILE - Former Italian premier Silvio Berlusconi waves as he arrives for the Italian State RAI TV program “Che Tempo che Fa”, in Milan, Italy, on Nov. 26, 2017. Berlusconi, the boastful billionaire media mogul who was Italy’s longest-serving premier despite scandals over his sex-fueled parties and allegations of corruption, died, according to Italian media. He was 86. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni, File)

By COLLEEN BARRY
 
MILAN (AP) — Silvio Berlusconi left control of his media empire to his two eldest children, according to details of his will reported Thursday by Italian media, while bequeathing 100 million euros ($109 million) of his estimated 5 billion-euro ($5.4 billion) fortune each to his companion and his brother.

The Fininvest holding company that controls the Mediaset television network, Mondadori publishing house and other assets confirmed in a statement that “no shareholder will exercise overall individual direct control of Fininvest SpA,” as Berlusconi himself had.

The three-time former Italian premier and media mogul died June 12 at the age of 86 after being hospitalized for treatment of chronic leukemia. His will was read out in the presence of his five children and other witnesses on Tuesday.

Other news
FILE - Cattle graze on land recently burned and deforested by cattle farmers near Novo Progresso, Para state, Brazil, on Aug. 23, 2020. After four years of rising destruction in Brazil’s Amazon, deforestation dropped by 33.6% during the first six months of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's term, according to government satellite data released Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Andre Penner, File)
In Lula’s first six months, Brazil Amazon deforestation dropped 34%, reversing trend under Bolsonaro
Deforestation in Brazil’s Amazon rainforest dropped 33.6% in the first six months of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s term, providing an encouraging sign for his administration’s environmental efforts.
San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama, the No. 1 draft pick, greets fans before an NBA basketball press conference, Saturday, June 24, 2023, at the AT&T Center in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)
Britney Spears says Wembanyama’s security struck her in Las Vegas, Spurs rookie says he was grabbed
San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama says he believes Britney Spears grabbed him from behind as he was walking into a restaurant at a Las Vegas casino, and that the security detail he was with pushed the pop star away.
Tourists pose for a selfie with the Eiffel Tower in background, Thursday, July 6, 2023 in Paris. French government officials met with representatives of the tourism industry to discuss repercussions of unrest sparked by the police killing of a 17-year-old boy on tourist activity and on France's international image. The shooting death of Nahel Merzouk, who was of north African descent, prompted nationwide anger over police tactics and entrenched discrimination against people in low-income neighborhoods around France where many trace their roots to former French colonies. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
French government paints a rosy picture for tourism despite unrest over the police killing of a teen
Tourists to France faced a new reality during an eruption of nationwide anger following the police killing of 17-year-old Nahel Merzouk last week.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks during a press conference at the diplomatic lounge in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Saturday, July 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph)
The UN chief calls for a robust international police force to help combat Haiti’s armed gangs
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is calling for a robust international force to help combat Haiti’s armed gangs and restore security in the impoverished Caribbean nation.

With the shares inherited from their father, Marina and Pier Silvio Berlusconi control 53% of Fininvest.

Berlusconi’s fortune was estimated at 5 billion euros ($5.4 billion), including publicly traded Fininvest, which is valued at 2.8 billion euros (more than $3 billion), real estate holdings worth around 700 million euros ($760 million), stocks, artworks and cash, according to the news agency ANSA.

Berlusconi also left 60% of his nonbusiness wealth to Marina and Pier Silvio, his two oldest children from his first marriage, while the youngest three children from a second marriage, Barbara, Eleonora and Luigi, split the remaining 40%.

The twice-divorced Berlusconi also left 100 million euros ($109 million) to his 33-year-old companion, Marta Fascia, and an equal sum to his brother Paolo. He also left 30 million euros ($32.6 million) to one of his oldest friends and a former senator from his party, Marcello Dell’Utri, who had been convicted of Mafia association. The court said he had acted as a mediator between Berlusconi and a top crime boss, in charges dating to a period before Berlusconi took office.

According to a copy of the will published by Italian media outlets, Berlusconi decided in 2006 how his business holdings would be divided. He added the bequeathal to his brother in 2020, and those to Fascia and Dell’Ultri in January, when he was hospitalized for tests.