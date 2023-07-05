(AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin)
Ransomware school hacks
President Joe Biden waves as he walks to board Air Force One at Dover Air Force Base, Del., Monday, June 19, 2023, as he heads to California. Biden is ramping up his reelection effort this week with four fundraisers in the San Francisco area, as his campaign builds up its coffers and lays strategic foundations for 2024. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Biden social media ruling
CORRECTS DATE - This image provided by Planet Labs PBC shows the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Southern Ukraine on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Ukraine and Russia are accusing each other of planning to attack one of the world's largest nuclear power plants. But neither side provided evidence to support their claims of an imminent threat to the facility in southeastern Ukraine that is occupied by Russian troops. (Planet Labs PBC via AP)
Russia-Ukraine nuclear plants
Palestinians walk on a damaged road in the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank, Wednesday, July 5, 2023, after the Israeli army withdrew its forces from the militant stronghold. The withdrawal of troops from the camp ended an intense two-day operation that killed at least 13 Palestinians, drove thousands of people from their homes and left a wide swath of damage in its wake. One Israeli soldier was also killed. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)
West Bank conflict
A Just Stop Oil protester runs onto Court 18 and releases confetti and a jigsaw puzzle on day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Wimbledon Day 3
Sports

John Berylson, American businessman and owner of English soccer team Millwall, dies at age 70

FILE - Millwall and Crystal Palace players challenge for the ball during the English FA Cup third round soccer match between Millwall and Crystal Palace at The Den stadium in London, England, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. John Berylson, the American businessman, owner and chairman of English soccer team Millwall, has died. He was 70. His death was announced by the second-division team, which said he had “lost his life in a tragic accident" on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (AP Photo/David Cliff, File)

FILE - Millwall and Crystal Palace players challenge for the ball during the English FA Cup third round soccer match between Millwall and Crystal Palace at The Den stadium in London, England, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. John Berylson, the American businessman, owner and chairman of English soccer team Millwall, has died. He was 70. His death was announced by the second-division team, which said he had “lost his life in a tragic accident” on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (AP Photo/David Cliff, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

 
Share

LONDON (AP) — John Berylson, an American businessman and owner of English soccer team Millwall, has died. He was 70.

His death was announced by the second-division London team, which said Berylson had “lost his life in a tragic accident” on Tuesday.

“It is with a collective broken heart and the deepest of regret that we announce the passing of our beloved owner and chairman, John Berylson,” Millwall said in a statement.

Other news
Simon Pagenaud, of France, drives during the IndyCar Detroit Grand Prix auto race, Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Conor Daly is replacing Simon Pagenaud for the IndyCar race at Mid-Ohio
Simon Pagenaud was not cleared to run Sunday’s IndyCar race at Mid-Ohio after a spectacular wreck in practice in which his car flipped seven times through a gravel trap.
Simon Pagenaud, of France, drives during the IndyCar Detroit Grand Prix auto race, Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
IndyCar driver Simon Pagenaud walks away from a terrifying wreck at Mid-Ohio
IndyCar driver Simon Pagenaud walked away unharmed from a terrifying wreck during practice at Mid-Ohio on Saturday.
This photo provided by Maharashtra state Chief Minister's Office shows chief Minister Eknath Shinde, front in white, and Deputy chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis visit the site of a bus accident in Buldhana district of Maharashtra state, India, Saturday, July 1, 2023. A tire blowout caused the bus to lose control and crash into a road divider and burst into flames, killing 25 people early Saturday, police told local media. (Maharashtra state Chief Minister's Office via AP)
25 dead after bus crashes and catches fire in western India
Police in western India say a tire blowout caused a bus to lose control and crash into a road divider and burst into flames, killing 25 people.
James Crown, University of Chicago board of trustees chair, listens during a meeting, on May 30, 2007, in Chicago. Crown, an executive and philanthropist who recently announced an effort to rally other business leaders to help fight violent crime in Chicago, died Sunday, June 25, 2023, in a car crash on a racing track in Colorado. He was 70. (Milbert O. Brown/Chicago Tribune via AP)
Chicago business executive and philanthropist Jim Crown killed in Colorado racetrack crash
Jim Crown, an executive and philanthropist who recently announced an effort to rally other Chicago business leaders to help fight violent crime, has died in a car crash on a racing track in Colorado.

It has since been reported that Berylson died in a car crash in Falmouth, Massachusetts.

“John was, without any doubt whatsoever, the best club owner I have ever worked with, and I would argue strongly that he was the best chairman of any club in this country,” Millwall CEO Steve Kavanagh said. “I feel so desperately sad for John’s family and our thoughts and prayers are with them at what is just such a devastatingly cruel time.”

Berylson became involved with Millwall in 2006 and, by the following year, was a significant shareholder after leading a consortium to invest in the club, which was in the third division of English soccer at the time.

He reportedly provided funds of around 100 million pounds ($127 million). Millwall said Berylson had presided over some of its “greatest moments” over a period of “tremendous success and stability.”

“John’s sudden and tragic passing will unquestionably impact all those who were fortunate to have known him,” the club said.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports