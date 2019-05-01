Diamondbacks 3, Yankees 2
|New York
|Arizona
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Gardner cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|J.Dyson cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Voit 1b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|E.Escbr 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|G.Sanch c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|D.Prlta lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Torres ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|A.Jones rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Tuchman rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|C.Wlker 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Urshela 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|K.Marte 2b
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Wade 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ahmed ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Maybin lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Joseph c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Tanaka p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Kelly p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ford ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hirano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cessa p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Y.Lopez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T.Estrd ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Chafin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kahnle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Flores ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ottvino p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A.Brdly p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Romine ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|G.Hllnd p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|32
|2
|7
|2
|Totals
|29
|3
|5
|2
|New York
|000
|001
|010—2
|Arizona
|020
|100
|00x—3
E_A.Jones (3). DP_Arizona 2. LOB_New York 8, Arizona 4. 2B_Torres (8), Urshela (7), K.Marte (6). HR_Voit (9), K.Marte (7).
Other news
California Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon is preparing to step down. Rendon will hand over the gavel to Assemblymember Robert Rivas on Friday.
The “Alaska Weather” program has been must-see TV for 47 years in a state where extreme weather dictates everyday life.
Protesters angry after police shot a 17-year-old boy dead set cars and buildings ablaze in Paris suburbs.
The window for local, state and tribal governments to challenge their 2020 census figures closes after Friday, and with it the opportunity to correct mistakes in population totals that could cost them millions of dollars in federal funding.
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|New York
|Tanaka L,2-3
|4
|5
|3
|3
|1
|6
|Cessa
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Kahnle
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Ottavino
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Arizona
|Kelly W,3-2
|5
|1-3
|5
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Hirano H,2
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Lopez H,4
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Chafin H,5
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bradley H,4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Holland S,7-7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
WP_Tanaka.
Umpires_Home, Paul Emmel; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Chad Fairchild.