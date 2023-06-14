BC-KX-STOX-Final

AP NEWS
June 14, 2023
New York(AP)Final stocks
LastChg.
AT&amp;TInc15.84+.02
Altria43.95.87
AmerenCp82.84+.31
AmExpress174.47.67
ArchDanM73.15—1.13
AutoZone2399.42—21.53
BPPLC35.05.03
Boeing216.90—3.48
BristMySq64.16.60
Brunswick86.33—2.72
CampbSoup45.91.34
Chevron157.09—1.42
Citigroup48.24.45
CocaCola60.86+.41
ConAgraBr34.95+.46
ConocoPhil102.67.74
Corning33.24+.25
CurtissWright174.34—1.88
DTEEnergy112.95+.60
DeereCo399.05+.81
DillardsInc337.15—10.61
Disney92.45—1.40
DuPont69.94.83
EmersonElec85.84.29
Entergy101.30+.50
ExxonMobil105.16—1.28
FMCCorp104.54—1.27
FirstEnergy38.82+.07
FootLocker27.22+.42
FordMot14.20+.07
GenDynam212.14—1.67
GenlElec104.70—2.04
GenMill80.65.08
HPInc30.95+.06
Halliburton32.05.65
Hershey260.59+2.86
HomeDepot299.71.37
IBM137.20.40
IntlPaper31.80+.25
JohnsonJn161.56+.82
KrogerCo47.21+.35
LindsayCorp123.89—2.66
LockheedM452.55+.18
LowesCos214.86—2.49
MarathonOil22.81.53
McDonalds288.44.11
NCRCorp24.81.59
Nucor150.64—3.73
OGEEnergy36.21.06
OccidentPet58.47.30
ONEOK60.43+.15
PG&amp;ECorp17.24+.28
Pfizer39.36.92
ProctGamb146.42+1.36
RaythnTech96.86—2.83
RexAmRescS34.42+.10
RockwellAuto313.12—2.35
Schlumbrg47.27.69
SnapOn271.78—1.85
Textron65.29.81
3MCo101.95.79
Timken84.10—1.77
TraneTech181.38+.34
UnionPacif202.74+3.81
USSteel23.56.32
VerizonComm35.73+.25
ViadCorp24.45—1.00
WalMart156.87+1.57
WellsFargo42.08.57
WilliamsCos30.20.28
Winnebago66.38.53
YumBrands136.35+.37
