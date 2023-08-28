Trump trial date set
Tropical Storm Idalia
Jacksonville racist attack
Back to school
Historic Simone Biles win
Politics

Biden to observe 9/11 anniversary in Alaska, missing NYC, Virginia and Pennsylvania observances

President Joe Biden speaks on the anniversary of the Inflation Reduction Act during an event in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Joe Biden speaks on the anniversary of the Inflation Reduction Act during an event in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE
 
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will observe next month’s 22nd anniversary of the worst terrorist attack on U.S. soil at an Alaska military base with service members and their families, the White House announced.

It will be the first time that a president has not attended any of the observances that have been held annually in New York City, Pennsylvania and Virginia, just outside Washington, according to an Associated Press review of media coverage of these events.

Biden will stop in Alaska for the 9/11 observance at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage on his way back to Washington after he attends a summit in New Delhi with other world leaders and visits Vietnam on Sept. 10.

Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, will participate in the annual commemoration at the National September 11 Memorial and Museum in lower Manhattan.

Other news
In this photo provided by the National Park Service is a ravine on a tributary of the West Fork of the Yenta River inside Alaska's Denali National Park and Preserve where a small airplane crashed, killing a pilot and a hunter on Aug. 10, 2023. Park officials on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, said recovering the bodies of two men killed in the crash cannot be performed safely at this time. (National Park Service via AP)
Conditions are too dangerous to recover bodies of 2 men killed in Alaska plane crash, officials say
FILE - Cloudy conditions, Thursday, June 29, 2023, obscure the Chugach Mountains, which normally tower above downtown Anchorage, Alaska. Researchers have concluded there is a "rare but real risk" that an earthquake-produced tsunami could inundate parts of coastal Anchorage under certain conditions, a newspaper reported, a shift from the prior understanding of the risk posed to Alaska's largest city. (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen,File)
Study finds ‘rare but real risk’ of tsunami threat to parts of Alaska’s largest city
This undated photo provided by Meredith Barney shows her daughter, Saria Hildabrand. Hildabrand's husband, U.S. Army soldier Zarrius Ray Hildabrand, faces murder and evidence tampering charges stemming from her death earlier in August 2023, and is set to be back in court Thursday, Aug. 17, according to court records. (Courtesy Meredith Barney via AP)
US Army soldier accused of killing his wife in Alaska after night out celebrating his birthday

First lady Jill Biden will lay a wreath at the 9/11 memorial at the Pentagon.

Terrorists hijacked commercial airplanes on Sept. 11, 2001, and flew them into the Twin Towers in New York’s financial district and the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia. A fourth plane crashed in a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, after passengers fought back.

Nearly 3,000 people were killed in the attacks. Biden was a U.S. senator at the time.

The White House did not announce which official will participate in the Pennsylvania observance.

—-

Associated Press News Researcher Jennifer Farrar in New York contributed to this report.

DARLENE SUPERVILLE
Darlene Superville covers The White House