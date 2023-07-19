A group of tourists stand near a border station at Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone in Paju, South Korea, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. Not long after this photo was taken, Travis King, a U.S. soldier, bolted across the border and became the first known American detained in the North in nearly five years. (AP Photo/Sarah Jane Leslie)
US soldier detained in North Korea
CORRECTS CITY AND LOCATION - Former President Donald Trump speaks to campaign volunteers at the Elks Lodge, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
DOJ investigation into 2020 election
CAPTION CORRECTION: CORRECTS HIGHEST RATING NUMBER. FILE - Mega Millions cards are displayed at the Fuel On Convenience store in Pittsburgh, Jan. 9, 2023. The Mega Millions jackpot has risen to an estimated $720 million after no winning ticket was sold Tuesday, July 18. The estimated jackpot for the next drawing on Friday, July 21, would be the fifth highest ever in Mega Millions history. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
No winner in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing
Australian Timothy Lyndsay Shaddock smiles as he speaks during a welcoming ceremony by Grupo Mar after being rescued from sea and arriving to port in Manzanillo, Mexico, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. After being adrift with his dog for three months, the pair were rescued by the Mexican tuna boat "Maria Delia," owned by Grupo Mar, from his incapacitated catamaran in the Pacific Ocean some 1,200 miles from land. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
Adrift Australian man rescued
In this image from a video released on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 by Russian National Antiterrorism Committee, employees work at the damaged parts of an automobile link of the Crimean Bridge connecting Russian mainland and Crimean peninsula over the Kerch Strait not far from Kerch, Crimea. (Russian National Antiterrorism Committee via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war latest
Politics

Biden’s White House is taking on corporate mergers, landlord junk fees and food prices

President Joe Biden looks to Israel's President Isaac Herzog as they meet in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

President Joe Biden looks to Israel’s President Isaac Herzog as they meet in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

By JOSH BOAK
 
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Wednesday proposed new guidelines for corporate mergers, took steps to disclose the junk fees charged by landlords and launched a crackdown on price-gouging in the food industry.

The announcements will be discussed as part of President Joe Biden’s scheduled meeting with the White House Competition Council, a group of officials established under a 2021 executive order.

The council has focused on creating more transparency for consumers and finding approaches to limit the concentration of industries in ways that the Biden administration says lead to higher prices and hurt the ability of start-ups and small businesses to grow. Republican lawmakers and some business group critics counter that the Democratic president’s effort will lead to greater regulatory costs that leave the economy worse off.

Other news
First lady Jill Biden listens as Doug Emhoff, husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, speaks during an event about reproductive rights in Washington, Friday, June 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Emhoff will become the highest-profile US official to visit Samoa as US makes a Pacific islands push
Second gentleman Doug Emhoff next week will become the highest-profile U.S. official to visit Samoa, as the Biden administration steps up its outreach to Pacific island nations.
House Oversight and Accountability Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., center, joined at left by House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., prepares to speak to reporters following a closed-door meeting of the House Republican Conference, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. Comer will lead an Oversight Committee hearing on Wednesday, with two IRS whistleblowers who allege the Justice Department interfered with the criminal investigation into Hunter Biden. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
IRS whistleblowers will testify to Congress as they claim ‘slow-walking’ of the Hunter Biden case
Whistleblowers claiming the Justice Department improperly interfered with a yearslong investigation into Hunter Biden will testify before Congress as House Republicans accelerate their probes into the president and his family.
FILE - Migrants wait to be processed after crossing the border, Jan. 6, 2023, near Yuma, Ariz. A judge will hear arguments Wednesday, July 19, in a lawsuit opposing an asylum rule that has become a key part of the Biden administration’s immigration policy. Critics say the rule endangers migrants trying to cross the southern border and is against the law, while the administration argues that it encourages migrants to use lawful pathways into the country and prevents chaos at the border. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)
A key part of Biden’s strategy to control immigration at the US-Mexico border gets a court hearing
A judge is set to hear arguments in a lawsuit opposing an asylum rule that’s a key part of the Biden administration’s immigration policy.
CORRECTS CITY AND LOCATION - Former President Donald Trump speaks to campaign volunteers at the Elks Lodge, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Trump’s target letter suggests the sprawling US probe into the 2020 election is zeroing in on him
A target letter sent to Donald Trump suggests that a sprawling Justice Department investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 elections is zeroing in on him.

The Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission are proposing revised guidelines for how they evaluate mergers. Their goal is to provide more clarity on the impact mergers can have on workers and to update the guidance for a digital economy that is shaped by companies such as Apple, Amazon, Alphabet and Meta.

The government first issued its guidance on mergers in 1968. Officials stressed that the new guidance conforms to the laws set by Congress and the precedents of court rulings.

Republican lawmakers have accused FTC Chair Lina Khan of “harassing” Twitter since it was acquired by billionaire Elon Musk. They say her push to break up the concentration of corporate power amounts to government interference in business practices. Khan has said such interventions will enable more competition within the U.S. economy in ways that are positive for consumers, workers and new businesses.

Attorney General Merrick Garland said that the proposed guidelines “respond to modern market realties” and that “unchecked” mergers could threaten “the free and fair markets upon which our economy is based.”

Separately, the government is working with the companies Zillow, Apartments.com and AffordableHousing.com to create a new website that reveals to renters all of the fees they could be charged when signing a lease.

The effort comes from concerns that many renters find themselves surprised by what the administration calls hidden junk fees for background credit checks, paying their rent online or trash collection. The administration’s goal is for renters to know how much they’re being charged so that they can make better choices.

The Department of Agriculture is partnering with more than two dozen state attorneys general to investigate and sanction price gouging in the food sector. The department is also creating a new liaison for farmers to discuss the patent process regarding seeds.

The White House has said its broader efforts have led to more entrepreneurship. In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and a historic series of relief packages, there were 10.5 million applications to start new small businesses in 2021 and 2022, the best two years on record.

But the greater degree of government activism has been controversial with business groups, which say that these new companies might struggle to survive and that higher regulatory costs might cause prices to rise.

After the last meeting of the competition council, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s chief policy officer, Neil Bradley, said, “this Washington-knows-best approach will raise prices for families, lead to fewer choices for consumers, and make our economy less competitive.”