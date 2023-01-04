Beshear to welcome Biden, give State of Commonwealth speech

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear will welcome President Joe Biden to Kentucky and join the president as he speaks in Covington before returning to Frankfort to give his State of the Commonwealth address.

Biden plans to speak in Covington on Wednesday about his economic plan for rebuilding infrastructure, creating good-paying jobs that don’t require a four-year degree and revitalizing communities.

A statement from Beshear’s office says he’ll welcome the president at the Cincinnati-Northern Kentucky International Airport in Hebron and join him in Covington.

Later in the evening, Beshear plans to give his annual speech at the beginning of the legislative session. The State of the Commonwealth will be broadcast on Kentucky Educational Television and on Beshear’s social media pages.

“Despite the challenges we’ve faced, Kentucky remains strong, and our future is bright,” Beshear said in a tweet about the upcoming speech.