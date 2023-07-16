Inter Miami's Lionel Messi waves to fans as he is introduced during a celebration by the team at DRV PNK Stadium, Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Messi makes Miami debut
This photo provided by Jersey Central Power & Light shows flooding along Snyder Road, in Phillipsburg, N.J., near the intersection with county Route 519, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (Courtesy of JCP&L via AP)
Fatal flash flooding in Pennsylvania
FILE - Jane Birkin poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Jane By Charlotte' at the 74th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Thursday, July 8, 2021. France's Culture Ministry and French media say singer and actress Jane Birkin has died at age 76. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)
Jane Birkin dies at age 76
FILE- This file photo provided by Andy Varner, city administrator for Sand Point, Alaska, shows the city's harbor on June 7, 2016. A 7.2 magnitude earthquake triggered a brief tsunami advisory for southern Alaska, monitoring bodies reported late Saturday, July 15, 2023. The United States Geological Survey wrote in a social media post that the earthquake occurred 106 kilometers (65.8 miles) south of Sand Point, Alaska, at 10:48 p.m. Saturday.(Andy Varner/City of Sand Point via AP, File)
7.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Alaska
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov. 7, 2022, in Renfrew, Pa. Another Powerball drawing ended with no winner Saturday night, July 15, 2023, sending the jackpot soaring to an estimated $900 million. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
Powerball jackpot grows to $900 million
Sports

Guardians’ Bieber won’t throw for 2 weeks, apparently won’t need surgery, Francona says

Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Shane Bieber delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Nick Cammett)

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Cleveland Guardians right-hander Shane Bieber won’t be able to throw for two weeks because of an inflamed right elbow but apparently won’t require surgery.

“It definitely looks like it’s a non-surgical way to go, which is really good,” manager Terry Francona said Sunday. “Any time you go into somebody’s arm, and have thrown as much as he has, you get nervous.

“He’s going to be approximately two weeks no throw. He’ll be rechecked every week,” Francona added. “There’s no timetable beyond that.”

The 2020 AL Cy Young Award winner was placed on the 15-day injured list Saturday, retroactive to Wednesday. He was examined on Sunday by Texas Rangers physician Dr. Keith Meister. Bieber took a commercial flight back to Cleveland as the team traveled to Pittsburgh.

“I’ve been trying to manage it, pitch through it and develop a plan,” Bieber said before the game. “Ultimately it wasn’t really going away, so I decided it was best to get it checked out and all agreed.”

Bieber is 5-6 with a 3.77 ERA, including 0-3 with a 5.22 ERA in his last five outings. He said the forearm began bothering him a few weeks ago and became less manageable during his last start on July 9. He pitched 6 1/3 innings against Kansas City and allowed four runs on nine hits in a 4-1 loss.

Bieber said he hasn’t experienced a similar problem in that area of his arm since he was at UC Santa Barbara from 2014-16.

“As a pitcher, things come up all the time,” he said. “You don’t know what exactly what you can go through and what you can’t. Option one is always to work through something. Probably the smartest thing for myself and everybody is just to get it checked out.”

The 28-year-old right-hander is a two-time All-Star. He has a $10.01 million salary and is eligible for free agency after the 2024 season.

Bieber joined two other Cleveland starters on the injured list. Cal Quantrill is on the list with right shoulder inflammation and Triston McKenzie is on the 60-day IL with a right elbow sprain. McKenzie has made only two starts this season.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports