Wyoming converts on 4th down and 2-point conversion to upset visiting Texas Tech 35-33 in 2OT

By RYAN THORBURN
 
LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Andrew Peasley through an 11-yard touchdown pass to tight end John Michael Gyllenborg on a fourth-and-7, and running back Sam Scott punched in the 2-point conversion as Wyoming stunned Texas Tech 35-33 in double-overtime on Saturday night at War Memorial Stadium in the season opener for both teams.

Tyler Shough, who finished with 338 yards passing and three touchdowns, had given the Red Raiders a 33-27 lead after finding Jerand Bradley for a 15-yard score, but the senior quarterback’s conversion pass failed.

Scott’s walk-off score sent the crowd of 26,450 pouring onto the field late Saturday following a game that was delayed for 78 minutes due to a lightning storm that moved through Laramie.

Peasley, who limped off the field at the end of regulation after absorbing a big hit by nose tackle Jaylon Hutchings, ran for a 5-yard touchdown on the first possession of overtime.

Tahj Brooks answered for Texas Tech with a 6-yard touchdown run on third-and-2 to force a second overtime.

The Red Raiders stormed out to a quick 17-0 lead with the help of fumbles by Wyoming running backs Jamari Ferrell and D.Q. James.

John Hoyland, who was voted to the preseason AP All-American second team, booted a career-long 56-yard field goal to stop the bleeding for the Cowboys and start a 20-0 run.

THE TAKEAWAY

Wyoming: The Cowboys, picked sixth in the Mountain West, appear to be a contender in the conference after upsetting a Big 12 opponent in the opener.

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders entered the season with high expectations after beating Oklahoma and Texas in the same season for the first time in 2022. Don’t look for Texas Tech to schedule any more road games against Group of Five opponents.

POLL IMPICATIONS

The Red Raiders, who were the one spot outside the preseason AP top-25, won’t be ranked after failing to escape Laramie with the win.

UP NEXT

Wyoming: Plays host to Portland State, which lost 81-7 at No. 15 Oregon, on Saturday.

Texas Tech: Plays hosts to the Ducks, Shough’s former team, on Saturday.

