Iowa tight end Erick All, Wisconsin quarterback Tanner Mordecai leave with injuries in first half

Wisconsin quarterback Tanner Mordecai (8) throws against Iowa during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)

By STEVE MEGARGEE
 
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Iowa tight end Erick All and Wisconsin quarterback Tanner Mordecai left their game Saturday with first-half injuries on separate occasions.

Wisconsin officials said Mordecai would miss the rest of the game after he departed late in the second quarter with an injury to his throwing hand.

Mordecai was attempting a pass, and on his follow-through, his throwing hand hit the helmet of Iowa linebacker Jay Higgins. TV cameras showed Mordecai mouthing — “I can’t throw” — shortly after the play before he headed into the locker room, with backup quarterback Braedyn Locke playing the rest of the first half.

All was carted into the locker room in the first quarter of the Hawkeyes’ game with Wisconsin on Saturday, leaving the Hawkeyes without their top playmaker on offense.

All got hurt while making a 5-yard catch on the Hawkeyes’ second series. He was helped to the sideline before eventually getting taken to the locker room.

It was the latest setback for an offense that already lost starting quarterback Cade McNamara to a season-ending knee injury and tight end Luke Lachey to a likely season-ending ankle injury.

At the time of his injury, All had 14 of the Hawkeyes’ 28 receptions, 218 of their 346 yards receiving and both of their touchdown catches this season.

Iowa traditionally relies heavily on its tight ends. The Hawkeyes won 20-14 over Purdue last week despite not completing a single pass to a wide receiver.

