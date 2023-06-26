Kathy Rinaldi to leave as the captain of the US Billie Jean King Cup team after 2023
NEW YORK (AP) — Kathy Rinaldi will leave her role as the captain of the U.S. team for the Billie Jean King Cup after this year’s finals.
The U.S. Tennis Association announced the change on Monday.
Rinaldi took over as the team captain in December 2016 and guided the Americans to the title in 2017. The U.S. also reached the finals the following year and made it to the semifinals in 2021.
“It has been an incredible ride,” said Rinaldi, who will stay on with the USTA as the head of its women’s program for player development.
No replacement has been named for the BJK Cup position.
The 2023 finals will be held in Seville, Spain, from Nov. 7-12.
