Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, looks out from a military vehicle on a street in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday, June 24, 2023, leaving an area of the headquarters of the Southern Military District. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Prigozhin's troops who joined him in the uprising will not face prosecution and those who did not will be offered contracts by the Defense Ministry. After the deal was reached Saturday, Prigozhin ordered his troops to halt their march on Moscow and retreat to field camps in Ukraine, where they have been fighting alongside Russian troops. (AP Photo)
Russian rebellion
Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a town hall event in Hollis, N.H., Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds)
Election 2024
File - Harvard University students celebrate their graduate degrees in public health during Harvard commencement ceremonies, Thursday, May 25, 2023, in Cambridge, Mass. A pause on student loan payments that's been in place since the start of the COVID pandemic will end late this summer if Congress approves a debt ceiling and budget deal negotiated by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
Student loan payments
A general view of the U.S. Supreme Court, Friday, June 23, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)
Supreme Court decisions
Canadian wildfire smoke drifts into US
Sports

Kathy Rinaldi to leave as the captain of the US Billie Jean King Cup team after 2023

 
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Kathy Rinaldi will leave her role as the captain of the U.S. team for the Billie Jean King Cup after this year’s finals.

The U.S. Tennis Association announced the change on Monday.

Rinaldi took over as the team captain in December 2016 and guided the Americans to the title in 2017. The U.S. also reached the finals the following year and made it to the semifinals in 2021.

Other news
FILE - Tennis star Billie Jean King speaks about sexual equality before the Senate education subcommittee in Washington, Nov. 9, 1973. Wednesday marks the 50th anniversary of the meeting on June 21, 1973, at the Gloucester Hotel — about a mile south of Hyde Park in the heart of the British capital — where King and nearly 60 other players agreed to form what today is known as the Women’s Tennis Association or WTA. (AP Photo/File)
Billie Jean King recalls the meeting that launched the WTA women’s tennis tour 50 years ago
Billie Jean King thinks back on the landmark gathering of female tennis players at a London hotel shortly before they competed at Wimbledon a half-century ago and acknowledges she wasn’t sure how things would go that day.
FILE - Tennis great Owen Davidson, of Australia, smiles during a news conference prior to being Inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in Newport, R.I. Saturday, July 10, 2010. Davidson, who won 13 Grand Slam doubles titles, died, Friday, May 12, 2023, The International Tennis Hall of Fame announced Saturday, May 13. He was 79. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)
Australian tennis player Owen Davidson, who won 13 Grand Slam doubles titles, dies at 79
Australian tennis player Owen Davidson, who won 13 Grand Slam doubles titles, has died. He was 79.

The International Tennis Hall of Fame announced Saturday that Davidson died on Friday.
Iga Swiatek of Poland competes during her Women's singles match against Petra Martic of Croatia at the Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, May 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Seville to host Billie Jean King Cup finals in 2023 and 2024
MADRID (AP) — The Spanish city of Seville is to host the Billie Jean King Cup finals for the next two years, the International Tennis Federation said Wednesday.
Coco Gauff returns to Anastasia Potapova during the Miami Open tennis tournament, Saturday, March 25, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Coco Gauff home for US vs. Austria in Billie Jean King Cup
Coco Gauff has been staying at home with Mom and Dad and her brothers while getting ready for the U.S. team’s Billie Jean King Cup qualifier against Austria that begins Friday in Delray Beach, Florida.

“It has been an incredible ride,” said Rinaldi, who will stay on with the USTA as the head of its women’s program for player development.

No replacement has been named for the BJK Cup position.

The 2023 finals will be held in Seville, Spain, from Nov. 7-12.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports