Israel-Palestinian conflict
Colorado funeral home
Afghanistan earthquake
AP Top 25
Powerball up to $1.55B
Sports

Von Miller active for Bills against Jaguars but DE Shaq Lawson and CB Christian Benford out

Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller (40) speaks with Buffalo Bills cornerback Kaiir Elam (24) during a practice session in Watford, Hertfordshire, England, north-west of London, Friday, Oct. 6, 2023. The Buffalo Bills will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in a regular season game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller (40) speaks with Buffalo Bills cornerback Kaiir Elam (24) during a practice session in Watford, Hertfordshire, England, north-west of London, Friday, Oct. 6, 2023. The Buffalo Bills will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in a regular season game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

 
Share

LONDON (AP) — Bills edge-rusher Von Miller is active for Buffalo’s game Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars but defensive end Shaq Lawson is out with a toe injury.

The Bills activated Miller, the NFL’s all-time active sacks leader, from the reserve-physically unable to perform list on Saturday. He hasn’t played since injuring his knee last November.

Starting defensive end Greg Rousseau (foot) is also out.

Christian Benford (shoulder) is inactive, meaning Buffalo will be without its two starting cornerbacks. Tre’Davious White tore his right Achilles tendon last week.

Other news
Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller (40) speaks with Buffalo Bills cornerback Kaiir Elam (24) during a practice session in Watford, Hertfordshire, England, north-west of London, Friday, Oct. 6, 2023. The Buffalo Bills will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in a regular season game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
Von Miller set to make season debut after Bills activate him from PUP list for game against Jaguars
Indianapolis Colts' Jonathan Taylor runs a drill during an NFL football practice, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Jonathan Taylor and the Colts have agreed on a 3-year, $42 million extension, source tells AP
FILE - NFL commissioner Roger Goodell watches warm ups before an NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, in Philadelphia. Goodell says the league could stage a game in yet another international location “as early as next year." Goodell spoke at a fans’ forum in London, which is hosting three games this season before the international slate switches to Germany for two games in November. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
Roger Goodell says NFL may add new international host for game in 2024

Damar Hamlin is inactive a week after the safety played in his first regular-season game some nine months since having a near-death experience on the field at Cincinnati.

For the Jaguars, LT Cam Robinson (suspension), WR Zay Jones (knee), and return specialist Jamal Agnew (quad) are all active as expected.

Jacksonville’s inactives are WR Elijah Cooks, CB Christian Braswell, LB Devin Lloyd and OL Cole Van Lanen.

Jags’ WR Parker Washington (knee) was placed on the reserve/injured list Saturday. Veteran edge rusher Dawuane Smoot, who returned to practice this week, remains on the physically unable to perform list. He sustained a torn Achilles tendon last December.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL