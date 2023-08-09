Ohio’s Issue 1 fails
Buffalo Bills new stadium cost over-runs approaching $300M over budget, AP sources say

1 of 3 | 

FILE - From left, Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott, General Manager Brandon Beane, EVP/Chief Operating Officer Ron Raccuia, owner Terry Pegula, New York Governor Kathy Hochul, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell participate in the groundbreaking ceremony at the site of the new Bills Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., Monday June 5, 2023. Three months since construction began on their new stadium, the Buffalo Bills are already facing a potential cash crunch with latest projections having the team on the hook for as much as $300 million in cost over-runs, four people with direct knowledge or briefed on the financial details told The Associated Press this week. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes, File)
FILE - New York Governor Kathy Hochul, left, Buffalo Bills owner Terry Pegula and Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown, right, participate in the groundbreaking ceremony at the site of the new Bills Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., Monday June 5, 2023. Three months since construction began on their new stadium, the Buffalo Bills are already facing a potential cash crunch with latest projections having the team on the hook for as much as $300 million in cost over-runs, four people with direct knowledge or briefed on the financial details told The Associated Press this week. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes, File)
By JOHN WAWROW
 
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Three months since construction began on their new stadium, the Buffalo Bills are already facing a potential cash crunch with latest projections having the team on the hook for as much as $300 million in cost over-runs, four people with direct knowledge or briefed on the financial details told The Associated Press this week.

What was initially listed to cost $1.4 billion in March 2022, and increased to $1.54 billion months later, is now projected to have jumped to $1.65 billion and approaching $1.7 billion, the people told The AP on the condition of anonymity because the team has not disclosed those figures.

The rising price tag is notable because the Bills are contractually required to cover any over-runs beyond the then-agreed to cost of $1.4 billion as part of the tentative deal the team reached with the state and Erie County 16 months ago.

Increased labor and material costs were cited as boosting the price, with one person saying one line item has already come in at $75 million over budget. Another person said a delay in sending out bids also had an effect in upping the cost.

The Athletic first reported on the cost over-runs last weekend, and cited unidentified individuals as projecting the stadium’s price tag potentially reaching $1.9 million.

Bills newly appointed COO John Roth called the projections as being premature and speculative at best.

“We don’t know enough yet to confirm this,” Roth told The AP on Wednesday, noting only a small percentage of the contracts and bids have been completed.

Roth only took over three weeks ago in replacing Ron Raccuia, who played a lead role in stadium negotiations, and especially over the final year after team co-owner Kim Pegula sustained a debilitating heart attack in June 2022. Raccuia was fired last month, with co-owner Terry Pegula taking over as team president and designating a three-person committee — headed by Roth — to oversee the Bills and construction project.

A ballooning price tag would place a larger-than-expected burden on the Bills, who were initially committed to covering $550 million of the construction costs. Their share now stands to potentially match the taxpayer contribution of $850 million, with $650 million due from the state, and the remainder from the Erie County.

The Bills agreed to covering the cost over-runs in exchange for having full control over the stadium’s design and construction.

One of the people told The AP before negotiations began that over-runs were expected based on the Bills’ projected cost of $1.4 million. The Bills had initially pegged the cost of the stadium at about $1.5 billion before switching design firms.

The Bills are funding their share through the NFL’s G4 loan program with the rest of the money raised through a first-time seat licensing fee for season-ticket holders.

It’s unclear how the Bills would make up the difference, and what cost-cutting measures they can make to the design of a 60,000-plus seat facility being built across from their current home in Orchard Park, New York.

The rising projections come as the Pegulas, who also own the NHL’s Buffalo Sabres, are expected to soon approach the city to discuss long-needed renovations to the team’s downtown arena.

KeyBank Center has not had a major upgrade since it opened in 1996, and needs work to its roof, concourses and seating bowls.

The renovation needs are so significant, the project would have to be spread out over several offseasons.

Pegula has a projected net worth of $6.7 million and made his fortune through the natural gas industry by discovering and then selling off the drilling rights of tracts of gas-rich fields across the country.

Pegula, for example, helped fund his $1.4 billion purchase of the Bills in 2014 by selling the drilling rights on about 75,000 acres of land in Ohio and West Virginia for $1.75 billion.

