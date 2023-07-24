A person poses for a photo signing into the Twitter website which is now displaying the new logo for Twitter, in an office in central London, Monday July 24, 2023. Elon Musk has unveiled a new “X” logo to replace Twitter’s famous blue bird as he follows through with a major rebranding of the the social media platform he bought for $44 billion last year. Musk had asked fans for logo ideas and chose one, which he described as minimalist Art Deco, saying it “certainly will be refined. (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP)
Bills RB Nyheim Hines will miss the season after being hit by a jet ski, AP source says

FILE - Buffalo Bills running back Nyheim Hines (20) returns a kick off for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Hines sustained a knee injury in a jet skiing accident and will miss the season, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Monday, July 24, 2023.(AP Photo/Joshua Bessex, File)
FILE - Buffalo Bills running back Nyheim Hines (20) returns a kick off for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Hines sustained a knee injury in a jet skiing accident and will miss the season, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Monday, July 24, 2023.(AP Photo/Joshua Bessex, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Buffalo Bills running back Nyheim Hines (20) attends a news conference after their NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Hines sustained a knee injury in a jet skiing accident and will miss the season, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Monday, July 24, 2023.(AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes, File)
FILE - Buffalo Bills running back Nyheim Hines (20) attends a news conference after their NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Hines sustained a knee injury in a jet skiing accident and will miss the season, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Monday, July 24, 2023.(AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes, File)

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills running back Nyheim Hines will miss the season after he sustained a knee injury when he was struck by a jet ski, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Monday.

Hines was expected to be the Bills’ primary kick returner and a backup running back used primarily on third downs.

Hines was sitting on a stationary jet ski when he was struck, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the Bills had not made an announcement about his injury. Hines will require surgery, the person said.

It was not immediately known when and where he was hurt.

Hines joined the Bills in a trade with Indianapolis last November and appeared in a combined 16 games and started five. He caught 30 passes for 241 yards and a touchdown and ran 24 times for 33 yards and a TD.

The NFL Network first reported Hines’ injury.

AP Sports Writer John Wawrow contributed to this report.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL