AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

Double-A Eastern League Glance

May 11, 2023 GMT
All Times EDT
Northeast Division
WLPct.GB
Portland (Boston)209.690
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)1810.643½
Hartford (Colorado)1414.500
New Hampshire (Toronto)1414.500
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)1315.464
Reading (Philadelphia)1117.393

Southwest Division
WLPct.GB
Richmond (San Francisco)1612.571
Akron (Cleveland)1414.5002
Erie (Detroit)1415.483
Altoona (Pittsburgh)1314.481
Harrisburg (Washington)1315.4645
Bowie (Baltimore)819.296

___

Wednesday's Games

Akron 7, Altoona 2

Erie 1, Richmond 0

Binghamton 2, Hartford 0, 1st game

Hartford 6, Binghamton 2, 2nd game

Portland 6, Somerset 5

Harrisburg 3, Bowie 2

Reading 6, New Hampshire 5

Thursday's Games

Bowie at Harrisburg, 11 a.m.

Akron at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Somerset at Portland, 6 p.m.

Hartford at Binghamton, 6:05 p.m.

Richmond at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Reading, 6:45 p.m.

Friday's Games

Akron at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Somerset at Portland, 6 p.m.

Richmond at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Hartford at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

New Hampshire at Reading, 6:45 p.m.

Bowie at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Somerset at Portland, 1 p.m.

Hartford at Binghamton, 1:05 p.m.

Richmond at Erie, 1:35 p.m.

Akron at Altoona, 4 p.m.

Bowie at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.

New Hampshire at Reading, 6:45 p.m.

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.