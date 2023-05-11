May 11, 2023 GMT
Double-A Eastern League Glance
|All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Portland (Boston)
|20
|9
|.690
|—
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|18
|10
|.643
|½
|Hartford (Colorado)
|14
|14
|.500
|5½
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|14
|14
|.500
|5½
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|13
|15
|.464
|6½
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|11
|17
|.393
|8½
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|16
|12
|.571
|—
|Akron (Cleveland)
|14
|14
|.500
|2
|Erie (Detroit)
|14
|15
|.483
|2½
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|13
|14
|.481
|2½
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|13
|15
|.464
|5
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|8
|19
|.296
|7½
___
|Wednesday's Games
Akron 7, Altoona 2
Erie 1, Richmond 0
Binghamton 2, Hartford 0, 1st game
Hartford 6, Binghamton 2, 2nd game
Portland 6, Somerset 5
Harrisburg 3, Bowie 2
Reading 6, New Hampshire 5
|Thursday's Games
Bowie at Harrisburg, 11 a.m.
Akron at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Somerset at Portland, 6 p.m.
Hartford at Binghamton, 6:05 p.m.
Richmond at Erie, 6:05 p.m.
New Hampshire at Reading, 6:45 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Akron at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Somerset at Portland, 6 p.m.
Richmond at Erie, 6:05 p.m.
Hartford at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
New Hampshire at Reading, 6:45 p.m.
Bowie at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Somerset at Portland, 1 p.m.
Hartford at Binghamton, 1:05 p.m.
Richmond at Erie, 1:35 p.m.
Akron at Altoona, 4 p.m.
Bowie at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.
New Hampshire at Reading, 6:45 p.m.