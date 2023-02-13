AP NEWS
A few poems Maine Gov. Janet Mills wrote over the years

The Associated Press February 13, 2023 GMT
FILE- Gov. Janet Mills walks in Bath, Maine, in this Nov. 7, 2022, file photo. Mills has been writing poetry since the the 1960s. "Poetry and reading are a way of learning the world and opening our eyes and ears to what other people are experiencing," she said. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
FILE- Gov. Janet Mills walks in Bath, Maine, in this Nov. 7, 2022, file photo. Mills has been writing poetry since the the 1960s. "Poetry and reading are a way of learning the world and opening our eyes and ears to what other people are experiencing," she said. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Maine’s Democratic Gov. Janet Mills said poems “elevate our soul.” Here are a few that she has written over the years:

“For My Granddaughter” (2016)

Men running for office

Bellow about the future,

Punch the air,

Wave their arms,

Yell on the tv.

While in the delivery room,

It is the fist you notice first,

The quiet fingerlets

That cling to one another

With invisible strength

Clutching their own new skin,

forming a circle

Only she understands.

Then the face, wrinkly,

The little body,

A sturdy belly,

knees and feet

in miniature.

Eyes and ears

Ready to know

Everything that is new,

Everything that is.

A brain ready

To learn,

A heart ready

To love.

That is your god

Warming your own heart,

That is your god

holding your hand

So tight,

Never letting you

Go.

“Every government

Ought to have

A Department of the Future,”

Kurt Vonnegut said.

And here, she is.

Clenching all our

Tomorrows.

“For Stan” (2015)

There are things I have seen I cannot explain –

The way a child cries and laughs

At things only it knows.

The way autumn always brings

the smell of fries and donuts, musty hay,

the baying of old animals, the carnies and barkers,

the crowd in the grandstand shouting with a single voice,

the chill of a new wind.

The way spring brings everything back we’ve

    • Sheltered all the long dark days—

    Grass in the field,

    water in the stream,

    hope in the heart.

    And the way a dying person sometimes

    has one last good day.

    Our friend Harry had one last good day.

    In deep coma, it was the end, they said,

    as they pulled the tubes,

    and he awoke with a smile.

    And when you and I went to say goodbye,

    He was having the best party,

    Telling such stories with his

    Firefighter friends, his wife, his neighbors,

    Before he died.

    There are other things,

    Like red lights in the sky

    That twice appeared when I was on

    An old road on a dark night.

    Like the music we heard at the lake

    That came from swift bats, tall trees,

    naked loons at dusk.

    Like the man lost three days in deep woods,

    given up for dead, who

    Walked out, following the river

    To the trail.

    Like the time I found you, love,

    and two lives changed.

    Like you, when we came to say goodbye.

    Laughing like lightning,

    You knew us, you saw us, you held us,

    And thanked us, every one,

    knowing it was the end.

    And like me now

    holding in my hands

    your old smile,

    missing that music,

    looking,

    following the river

    to another trail.

    —-

    “This Fussy Fatality” (from “Balancing Act: A Book of Poems by Ten Maine Women,” 1975)

    This fussy fatality I have found must

    belong to some god-like dog-day dreamer

    who, falling under the frequency of

    the full moon, forgets us,

    blinded by forgeries of the past,

    his eyes two telescopes of time turned inward.

    Pink and scarlet of dusk’s purgatorial

    keeps us in-and-out, flame-bent for

    purposes priceless and unfathomed.

    We return from forms of perfect mind

    to under zero, acknowledging the

    conditions of the day,

    harboring in undergarments our wares

    preserved with secret sacrifice.

    Logic makes checker squares on all that’s touched

    feigning bravado from every face I see;

    yet from the crevice of all eyes

    come these spiralling scarlet circles,

    mad-apple crimson.

    “So What” (from Island Journal, 2021)

    You are Miles Davis

    disinterred, a Hamlet

    of Hypothermia,

    Part Faberge cloud,

    One piece of sky,

    a little amputation of eagle

    Hiding strong wide wings,

    wild offspring of Canada,

    queen of camouflage,

    perched like a coyote

    waiting for dark.

    Cynical archangel,

    Singing soundless

    hymns to an ancient heart,

    what memories, fears,

    loves and retributions

    do you inspire?

    Something too long absent,

    someone saying

    “I have always known you

    And know you still,”

    eyes promising

    never to leave you.

    Your talons clutch

    a branch that is

    my former soul.

    I say, I am Kind of Blue

    like that sea of yours.

    You smile

    As if you have just

    Devoured a crow

    somewhere In Labrador.

    So What

