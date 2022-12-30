Alabama mattress company to close after more than 107 years

PELHAM, Ala. (AP) — After more than 107 years in business in the Birmingham metropolitan area, the Ensley Fairfield Mattress Co. is closing its doors.

The business, which has spanned three generations of Holtzclaw family ownership, opened in 1915 and will shut down at the end of January.

“Our faithful customers have been such a joy to our family and we are honored that you have always supported our American dream,” the family said Monday in a statement. “We pray this isn’t the end, but a new beginning for the Holtzclaw family and the Ensley Fairfield legacy. Always remember, ‘The rest of your days depends on the rest of your nights.’”

The company’s statement said it’s the right time to close its final retail store in Alabama, al.com reported.

“We could focus on reasons like the economy, forced pandemic restrictions, increasing cost, administrations, or a plethora of other challenges that severely affects small businesses daily. Instead, we choose to look back at all of the positives we have had in our 107 years of operation,” the statement said.

Ensley Fairfield Mattress Co. was started by Louis H. and Dixie A. Holtzclaw in a small warehouse in the Ensley/Fairfield area after they helped a family member open a mattress factory in Montgomery.

Vice President of Operations Perry Barnett said making a decision to close a store that has served customers for more than a century was not easy.

“We discussed what the next year, the next five years and the next 50 years would look like,” Barnett said. “We considered the consumer purchasing habit and the desire to shop online versus shopping local. After discussing all of the positives and negatives of continuing to operate, we then focused on what it would be like for us personally and our family. After considering all possible scenarios, we felt it was best for our family to make the decision to close our final retail store.”